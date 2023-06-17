'I Was Little Surprised': Ricky Ponting Reacts To Strange Australian Team Selection

Why you are reading this: The first day of the first Ashes 2023 Test match turned out to be a blockbuster as over 400 runs were made. England registered a score of 393/8 d in 78 overs and Joe Root was the top run-getter and played an innings of 118* runs off just 152 deliveries. His partner Jonny Bairstow also played a quick knock of 78 runs in 78 balls which included 12 fours. Their partnership of 121 runs off 140 balls took the team out of trouble after a mini collapse effectuated by the Aussie pacers.

England show attacking batting approach on Day 1

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss in the first Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston and decided to bat first on a batting-friendly pitch. Zak Crawley gave a perfect start to the Ashes 2023 and hit a boundary off the first ball to Aussie skipper Pat Cummins. However, the visitors struck early after Josh Hazlewood dismissed opener Ben Duckett for 12 runs off 10 balls. The innings was then taken out of trouble by Crawley and Oliie Pope who added 70 runs in 86 balls. However, Pope was dismissed for 31 runs off 44 balls but the right-handed English opener hit his ninth Test fifty and later was dismissed by Scott Boland for 61 off 73 deliveries.

The Aussies made a comeback after lunch and struck quickly in two consecutive overs. First, it was Harry Brook who got dismissed in one of the most bizarre fashions to Nathan Lyon for 31 and later it was skipper Ben Stokes who was caught behind for a score of just one. At one time it looked like the English team will get bundled for a score of under 250 runs but Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow's attacking batting took their team out of trouble and also helped them reach a good first innings score.

Ricky Ponting questions bizarre Australian team selection

Mitchell Starc has been one of the prime bowlers of the Australian cricket team for the last few years and has also been responsible for providing the team with early breakthroughs. He also performed decently in the WTC 2023 Final against Team India and dismissed the likes of Virat Kohli.

However, he was not included in the team's playing XI despite his excellent performance. Former Aussie captain Ricky Ponting has questioned the Australian team management over the bizarre team selection. Ponting has criticised the Australian team's tactics while doing commentary for Sky Sports. He further mentioned that he was left surprised by Mitchell Starc's omission from the team for the first Test.

They've gone straight on the defensive. I must admit, I'm not a big fan of that deep backward point as an opening option. As far as I am concerned, the best ball from Cummins gets away very easily. I must admit that I was a little surprised. Mitchell Starc wasn't at his best last week, there's no doubt about it. He was three months without a game leading into that game, as was Pat Cummins, who was looking a little out of his rhythm.

The Day 1 of the first Ashes 2023 Test ended with Australia scoring 14/0 at Stumps. David Warner and Usman Khawaja are the two overnight Aussie batsmen and will look forward to taking them to a solid start on Day 2.