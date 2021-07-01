'I Was Numb After The Match Ended': Ashwin Recalls Team India's Defeat In WTC Final

Ravichandran Ashwin has recalled the moment after Team India was defeated by New Zealand in the first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday shared his Vlog on his YouTube channel in which he talked about WTC Final. Ashwin who is currently in the United Kingdom (UK) also extended his greetings to Kane Williamson & Co. for winning the WTC Final and described the New Zealand team as 'well-deserved' winners of the WTC title.

'I was numb after the match ended,' recalls Ashwin

Recalling Team India's defeat at the WTC Final, Ashwin said, "I was numb after the match ended, wondering what had happened. Even on the last day, I believed we were in the match. The lbw of Kane Williamson, ball tracker showed the ball was missing. It was unexpected. Match got over and it was upsetting."

The 34-year-old off-spinner also addressed fans' disappointment after the WTC Final loss and said, "Obviously fans are disappointed and rightly so. A billion Indians were looking forward to some good news after the lockdown and such stuff. But it did not happen. Fingers crossed. Just hoping we can win some other ICC tournament."

'We gave our best shot,' says Ashwin

Ashwin further said, "I felt that the Southampton match would be important to players. It would have been a great moment to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final for those playing the Test format and ones who missed the World Cup last year. Certain things didn’t go our way. I thought the 6th day would be of no use, but it was useful, and we got a result. They were well-deserved winners. They were in the game throughout, constantly swinging the ball. We gave our best shot."

"The rub of the green didn’t go our way. England is not an easy place to travel and take wickets or score runs instantly. We had a month’s break after the IPL and didn’t play any games. Not giving excuses, we gave out best shot but it didn’t happen, and it was disappointing."

Ashwin Becomes Leading wicket-taker In World Test Championship

India might have lost the game but off-spinner R Ashwin had a reason to cherish on a personal level. The Tamil Nadu-based cricketer ended up as the leading wicket-taker in the WTC with 71 scalps to his name in 14 matches at a stunning average of 20.33 and an economy rate of 2.62. He also bagged four 'five-wicket haul' during the championship.

Ashwin needed two wickets to overtake Pat Cummins' tally of 69 and he did so on the final day of the WTC Final by picking up the only two New Zealand wickets that fell - Tom Latham and Devon Conway. Ashwin (71) is followed by Cummins (70), Stuart Broad (69), Time Southe, and Nathan Lyon (both 56 each). The next Indian to feature in the WTC most wickets list is Mohammed Shami who grabbed 40 wickets.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)