India ended their Asia Cup campaign with a crushing 101-run win over Afghanistan on Thursday. Besides Bhuvneshwar Kumar's fantastic spell, the match will be remembered for Virat Kohli's first T20I century of his international career. The BCCI on Friday posted a video in which Virat Kohli is being interviewed by none other than Team India skipper Rohit Sharma following his memorable knock of 122 runs.

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli talks backing from team management, T20I century and T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli reached the three-figure mark for India after 1020 days. The century also put former Team India skipper alongside the great Ricky Ponting in the list of most centuries. Kohli credited Rohit Sharma and the team management for allowing him space when he was going through a tough phase. He added that the vision from the management gave him the opportunity to relax. Kohli said, “The vision was clear from management and Rohit, given the space and it helped me relax and play with lots of ease. Even when I came back, I was very relaxed and excited to play for the team. We have T20 World Cup coming up and if I play well I will be able to contribute to the team as well. ,”

Rohit during the interview asked Kohli to share his feeling about ending the century drought. Virat in his reply said that he was pleasantly surprised and was not expecting to score a century in this format. Virat said, “I was shocked as none expected me to score a century in T20 format after so long. I was pleasantly surprised and I’m very grateful and honoured right now,”.

Before the T20 World Cup Team India is scheduled to face South Africa and Australia. Kohli during the interview said that preparing against quality players will help the team to be absolutely ready before the first match of the T20 World Cup. He added, “I see the next couple of months as a great phase where we face quality teams, go to Australia and have preparation time and I’ve no doubt that we will be ready come the first game of the World Cup,”

India vs Afghanistan match highlights

Virat Kohli return to form ahead of the T20 World Cup comes as a big relief for Indian fans as well as the team management. With Rohit Sharma rested for the match, KL Rhaul led the team on the field. Batting first K L Rahul and Virat Kohli dminated Afghanistanbowlers putting up 119 run stand for the opening wicket. KL Rahul announced his comeback to form with 41 ball 62 runs.

Following Rahul's departure, it was Kohli who stamped hia authprity on the match. It was raining boundaries in the last five overs with Kohli reached the cntury with a pull shot off pacer Fareed Ahmed. He ended the innings in style by smashing two sixes and a four off Fazalhaq Farooqi taling India's total past 200.

Chasing a near impossible target of 213 runs for victory, Afghanistan innings ws derailed by top-class bowling effort from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The experienced pacer finbished the match with figures of 5/4 in 4 overs. For Afghanistan Ibrahim Zadran remained unbeaten on 64 runs with the team manging to onyl reach 111 for eight in 20 overs.