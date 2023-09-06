'I was shocked': Ashwin analyses India's World Cup squad, talks about IND's big conundrum

BCCI revealed a 15 member Team India squad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue will open their World Cup campaign with a match against the mighty Australia on 8th October at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. There were a number of notable absentees in the game.

3 things you need to know

BCCI announced a 15 member squad for the ICC ODI World Cup

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been included in the squad

The World Cup will commence on 5th October

Will KL Rahul play in the ICC ODI World Cup?

Both KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were named in the squad despite their injury concerns in recent times. Iyer has still managed to get some game time under his belt against Pakistan but Rahul missed out as he was ruled out of the opening two games. However, the player has regained his full fitness and travelled to Sri Lanka ahead of India's Asia Cup Super Four fixture against Pakistan. Ishan Kishan has been pretty consistent in ODIs and it remains to be seen whether the management will replace him with Rahul in the coming matches.

Also Read: Rashid Khan's heartbreaking reaction to Afghanistan's painful loss to Sri Lanka goes viral

R. Ashwin delivers his verdict on India's major issue

On his YouTube channel, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin backed KL Rahul's inclusion in the squad.

"When you have selected KL Rahul knowing he is an important player, you should give him a fair run. How will they give him is a billion dollar question. But if they do give him the chance people shouldn't say. "Too much chopping and changing."

"I don't think anyone will. One the other hand, only we keep saying. "Chopping and changing." As we record this England are playing a T20 series against New Zealand. They are making random chopping and changing. New Zealand are saying that they will bring in Kane Williamson in the World Cup squad.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan's first reaction to getting snubbed for ODI World Cup 2023 is pure gold

"South Africa and Australia played a T20 series and will follow it up with an ODI series. Even there we can see a lot of chopping and changing. See Steve Smith is injured but they will definitely bring him directly to the World Cup Squad.

"No one will ask, "Why did you bring him into the World Cup squad?"

"See the point is if the player is important you should give them a fair run and give them the necessary game time because only then they can perform.

"I saw a tweet the other day asking, " How can you suddenly bring an injured player into the squad? Then what is the value of the player who has been playing in the interim?"

"I was shocked. The only reason he got injured was because he was playing for the team."

(Generated by YouTube subtitles)