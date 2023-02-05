'I Was Struggling': Ravindra Jadeja Opens Up On His Injury After Making India Comeback

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has expressed his happiness about being back with the Indian team after a hiatus of more than five months. Jadeja is currently training with the Indian Cricket Team in Nagpur for the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia, which is scheduled to begin on February 9. Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, Jadeja spoke to the BCCI's media manager on Sunday, where he talked about his injury troubles and how he made a comeback to international cricket.

Jadeja expressed his excitement about being back in the Indian jersey after a five-month absence. He shared that the journey has been a bit up and down, as being away from the sport for five months can be frustrating. The cricketer gave credit to the physiotherapist who worked on his knee and gave him time, even on Sundays, to help him get back to form. Jadeja said he is optimistic about the future and feels that everything will turn out well.

"I am very excited and feel good that I have been wearing the Indian jersey for more than 5 months now. I am grateful for this opportunity to make a comeback. The journey was a bit of a roller coaster ride because being away from cricket for 5 months can be frustrating. The physiotherapist at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) worked hard on my knee and gave me a lot of time, even coming to treat me on Sundays. I am happy that after playing one match, I was able to come back to practice and it feels good. Hopefully, everything will turn out well, touchwood," Jadeja said in the video.

"I was eagerly waiting to make a comeback and play for India. I had been struggling with my knee for sometime, so surgery was needed. I had to take the decision whether to go for the surgery before the World Cup or after. Doctors advised me to do it before the World Cup because chances were less of playing at the World Cup had I not got the surgery done. So, I made up my mind to go for it," Jadeja continued to say.

Excitement of comeback 👌

Story behind recovery 👍

Happiness to wear #TeamIndia jersey once again 😊



All-rounder @imjadeja shares it all as India gear up for the 1⃣st #INDvAUS Test 👏 👏 - By @RajalArora



FULL INTERVIEW 🎥 🔽https://t.co/wLDodmTGQK pic.twitter.com/F2XtdSMpTv — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2023

India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Full squads

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's squad for the Test series against India: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Image: BCCI/Twitter

