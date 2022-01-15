'I Was Unsold Twice': Indian Cricket's Rising Star Recalls Incredible Story Of IPL Auction

Indian Cricket player Venkatesh Iyer was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for Rs. 20 lakh. He turned out to be a great investment as, since then, he has been sensational for the team. In a recent interview, Iyer spoke about how, during the auction, he went unsold twice and then KKR picked him up in the final round.

He thanked KKR for picking him as without them he said he would not have been anywhere. In an interaction on the chat show Backstage with Boria, Iyer said: "Huge thanks to KKR. Had it not been for KKR, I wouldn’t have been anywhere. I had a decent Mushtaq Ali last year - a few good scores and one particular innings where I finished the game for my side. With these knocks coming in, KKR scouted me and they picked me in the auction. It was down to the wire in the auction. I was unsold twice and then picked by KKR in the final round."

Venkatesh Iyer's sensational IPL breakout season

Having been picked right at the end of the 2021 IPL auctions, Venkatesh Iyer went on to prove himself in that very edition. KKR had a very poor first half of the previous IPL season and Iyer did not get any chances during that time. But in the second half, he was part of their huge revival as they ended the season as runners up. Iyer scored 370 runs in 10 matches, at an average of 41.11 and a strike rate of 128.47.

"Once I was in KKR, there was a point where I felt like I was somewhere, I am doing something correctly in my life. Then the first phase happened and I did not get my opportunity. But, thanks to KKR for believing in me and making me understand that even though I am not playing, I am there in the mix. They did not ignore me altogether or any player for that matter. They always kept pushing me that I’ll play, and when I play, I am going to do well," said Iyer while once again thanking KKR for picking him at the IPL auctions.

In November 2021, Iyer even made his debut for the Indian cricket team in their T20I match against New Zealand. He got the chance to bowl and did not disappoint as he ended the innings with a wicket and conceded just 12 runs in the three overs he bowled. He will now be hoping to carry on his stunning form into the next IPL season after he was retained by Kolkata for Rs. 8 crore.

(Image: BCCI/IPL)