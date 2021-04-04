'I Would Like To Be Myself': Rajasthan Captain Sanju Samson On Comparisons With MS Dhoni

To achieve success and cricketing brain like MS Dhoni, many cricketers around the world dream of, as he is one of the most successful captains of India. MS Dhoni is among the captains who have won all three major trophies of the ICC- ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy. Not only for India, but MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in IPL as well. Recently, Rajasthan's newly appointed captain Sanju Samson has expressed his opinion on his comparison with Chennai's captain MS Dhoni.

In an interview conducted by the Rajasthan franchise, Sanju Samson was asked about his comparison with 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni due to his calm nature and six-hitting ability and whether he is looking forward to becoming the second version of Dhoni. Samson in his statement said, "I don’t think anyone can be like MS Dhoni. I would like to be myself. Sanju Samson will be good enough." READ | Kumar Sangakkara narrates when coach snatched ball from Muralitharan to stop his bowling

'My first memory of Sanga is definitely his cover drive'

From a young boy making his debut in 2013 to being named the captain of the side ahead of the 2021 season, Sanju Samson’s journey in team Rajasthan has been delightful to witness. Samson also talked about the inclusion of Sri Lanka's legendry wicket-keeper batsman Kumar Sangakkara as director of Cricket of Rajasthan. Samson shared his first memory of Sangakkara and said, "My first memory of Sanga is definitely his cover drive and I loved his batting. This is a dream come true and it was very exciting to know that I will be working so closely with a legend like Kumar Sangakkara."

Recently, Sangakkara in a question-answer session had picked India's skipper Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson as the contemporary batsman with perfect cover drive shot. On being asked that what Samson is looking to learn more from Sangakkara his wicket-keeping skills or his leadership quality. Samson said, "Everything actually. If you look up to people like Rahul Dravid, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, or Ricky Ponting, they are legends of their time. Everyone was so evenly balanced and everything they did, it looked perfect. I am waiting to learn every side of Kumar Sangakkara in this IPL season."

As per the RR IPL 2021 schedule, the Sanju Samson-led side will take on KL Rahul-led side Punjab in their opening match of the IPL 2021 on April 12 at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

(Image Credits: PTI/Sanju Samson/Facebook)