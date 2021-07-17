Ian Bishop Describes Haris Rauf's Catch As Most Spectacular But Potentially 'calamitous'

Pacer Haris Rauf made an unbelievable catch look really easy during the first T20I between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday. However, he overcame all odds to take that catch and luckily avoided an injury as well.

Meanwhile, the incredible catch left the onlookers spellbound and cricket pundit Ian Bishop happened to be one of them.

Haris Rauf completes a stupendous catch despite collision, Ian Bishop terms it 'Most Spectacular'

After Haris Rauf completed a stupendous catch, former Windies fast bowler Ian Bishop took to the micro-blogging site and termed it as one of the most 'spectacular' but potentially 'calamitous' catches he has ever watched in recent times. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst then credited Rauf for not only being safe and sound but also for having taken an acrobatic catch.

That is one of the most spectacular but potentially calamitous catches ive watched in recent times. Thank goodness Rauf is ok. And held on👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 16, 2021

It happened on the third delivery of the fifth over of England's mammoth run chase that was bowled by young pacer Mohammad Hasnain. Hasnain had bowled a short one around off stump and Moeen Ali who was on strike pulled it with brute strength with the intention of clearing the mid-wicket fence. Nonetheless, the ball took the top edge of his bat and for a moment it appeared as if the ball would end up in no man's land but, Haris Rauf covered a lot of distance as he ran back to his left from short mid-wicket.

Surprisingly, what really stood out here is that even Sohaib Maqsood had run all the way from the boundary for the same catch and just as Rauf successfully completed the catch the duo was involved in a nasty collision, and luckily both of them escaped unhurt. The latter ensured he did not spill the ball by any means and raised his right hand up in the air triumphantly after the catch was taken.

Watch the video here:

haris rauf catches the ball.

sohaib maqsood catches haris rauf. the audience catches their hearts dropping to the floor.

one of the greatest fielding moments in cricketing history. pic.twitter.com/iNg24kPlcq — Paki-O (@PakistaniReacts) July 16, 2021

England vs Pakistan: The Men In Green draw first blood in the T20I series

Coming back to the contest, England batsmen had to attack right from the word 'Go' after they were set a mammoth target of 233 riding on skipper Babar Azam's enterprising knock of a 49-ball 85. The hosts tried their level best but were undone by the pressure of the steep asking rate. Middle-order batsman Liam Livingstone's precious knock of a quickfire 43-ball 103 at a strike rate of almost 240 did keep England in the hunt but he was not supported by his team-mates with the bat as a result of which his valiant knock eventually went in vain as Pakistan registered their first win of this tour by 31 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.