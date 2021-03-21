Ian Bishop Has Last Word As Harsha Bhogle Mulls Virat Kohli's Decision To Open With Rohit

India seems to have found its best possible playing XI before heading into the upcoming T20 World Cup. India on March 20 defeated the number 1 T20 squad in the ICC rankings i.e. England by 36 runs and clinched the 5 matches T20 series by 3-2. However, to do this, Indian team management and captain Virat Kohli had to make some 'tactical changes'.

Captain Virat Kohli replaced out-of-form KL Rahul with T20 specialist bowler T Natarajan in the final T20. This gave Kohli an extra option of bowling in the must-win game for both teams. Kohli himself was promoted up the order and came out with Rohit Sharma as an opener. This tactical change by Kohli worked as both he and Rohit Sharma gave India a good start.

In fact, Kohli scored a half-century and he remained not out at 80 runs off 52 balls. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma played an explosive knock of 64 runs off 34 balls with the help of 4 boundaries and 5 sixes.

The T20 series between India and England had been considered vital for both the teams seeing the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in October this year. Before the start of the series, skipper Virat Kohli had said that India will be looking to test various players in order to get the best playing XI.

After India defeated England in the series decider, Sports presenter and commentator Harsha Bhogle asked if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should continue to open for Team India in the T20 cricket.

Harsha took to his Twitter handle and wrote:

So what do people think about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opening the batting for India in T20 cricket! And given that Virat will open for @RCBTweets too, maybe this is where we will see from here onwards. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 20, 2021

The question by Harsha was soon answered by none other than the former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop. Responding to Harsha's tweet, Bishop wrote:

In a separate tweet, Ian Bishop also said he would love to see Virat Kohli as an opener in the T20s when India bat first.

I would love to see Kohli open more often especially when India bat first in T20I. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) March 20, 2021

'We have a solid middle-order now'

Virat Kohli during the post-match presentation had said that he will be going to open for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL as well and feel that team India has now a solid middle-order after the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav.

" I am going to open in the IPL as well. Have batted in different positions in the past. But I feel we have a solid middle-order now. Will definitely like to partner Rohit at the top. Other guys feel a lot more confident when one of us is still in and is set," said Virat.

(Image Credits: @BCCI Twitter/@IPL/PTI)