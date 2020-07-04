Ian Bishop Reveals What Makes The Indian Pace Attack Stand Out From The Rest

Ian Bischoff believes that India is at the forefront of fast bowling renaissance. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammed Shami are doing well in the limited-overs while Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav (also including Shami and Bumrah) are doing exceptionally well in red-ball cricket. These star pacers are also encouraged by the budding talent in the fast bowling line up including the likes of Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, etc.

'India are at the forefront': Ian Bishop

"India are at the forefront, the vanguard, of this fast bowling renaissance because they obviously recognised this years ago". “If you want to be the number one team in the world, you cannot rely on your spinners all the time because when you travel to western countries, spin is apparently only a certain stage of the game, you have to have fast bowling and India have found that,” said Bishop while interacting on Sony Ten’s Pit Stop. “Jasprit is one of a small group of bowlers who transcend the various formats of the game. But you can’t expect him to last if he is playing every game in every format. The human body cannot do that. You have to manage these precious resources because he is a generational talent,” the former Windies speedster added. “I think we are in a golden period of fast bowling. You look at what the West Indies are bringing, then there is (Mitchell) Starc and (Josh) Hazlewood for Australia along with the number one-ranked Test bowler in the world as well (Pat Cummins),” the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst further added.

Coming back to Indian Cricket, all the cricketing events have either been postponed or canceled due to the global pandemic including IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now. Team India's next couple of away bilateral limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

The Indian pace battery will be tested by Australia's star-studded batting line-up including the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, and youngster Marnus Labuschagne when Kohli & Co. will be facing the top-ranked Test side in their own backyard later this year as India hope to retain their Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.

