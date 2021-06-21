Ian Bishop Names Two Teams From The 80s Who Would Have Made It To A WTC Final

In spite of the frequent rain interruptions, the ongoing World Test Championship Final featuring India and New Zealand has enthralled ardent cricket fans. The Virat Kohli-led side's battle of one-upmanship against the spirited Kiwis has been a super hit among the masses. During the WTC Final 2021, West Indies legend Ian Bishop revealed the two teams he feels that would have made it to the final of the competition if the World Test Championship was being played during the 1980s.

Ian Bishop names teams that would have played WTC Final in1980s

The inaugural World Test Championship has proved to be a blockbuster one and it also has been a great advertisement for the longer format. In an interview with popular sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, Ian Bishop was asked by a fan to name the two teams that he feels would have made it to the WTC Final during the 1980s. The cricketer-turned-commentator picked the West Indies team to be the first team to book the final berth.

Moreover, he also reckoned that mighty West Indies enjoyed a dominant run during the 1970s and 1980s. Talking about the second team, Bishop opined that it would be either Pakistan or Australia. He also pointed out that they used to consider the Imran Khan-led Pakistan side as their toughest opponents. On being asked who would have emerged victorious in the battle between West Indies and Imran Khan and co., Bishop picked the West Indies to trump their opposition in the clash.

Who would have been the two finalists if the #WTC had taken place in the 1980s? 🤔



Can you guess @irbishi’s answer? 😉📽️ pic.twitter.com/Ao5wDHQqXz — ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2021

WTC Final 2021 score updates

The Virat Kohli-led side impressed with their determination on the Day 2 of the ongoing WTC 2021 Final. However, the Kiwis dominated the subsequent day with both bat and ball. After winding up the Indian innings at a total of 217, New Zealand have already put up 101 runs on the board. After Stumps on Day 3, Kane Williamson and co. are at 101 for the loss of 2 wickets. Ishant Sharma and R Ashwin were the two wicket-takers for India, whereas Devon Conway was the top scorer for the Blackcaps with 54 runs. Currently, New Zealand trail India by 116 runs.

WTC Final live streaming details

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the WTC Final 2021 in India and fans can tune into the array of Star Sports channels to watch the live coverage of the Test match. The WTC Final live streaming will be carried out by the Disney+ Hotstar platform and fans can tune in through their website or app. For the live score and updates of the game, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two participating teams.

Image source: Ian Bishop Twitter