Ian Bishop Recalls Incident That Triggered 'Carlos Brathwaite! Remember The Name!' Chant

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop was part of the commentary panel when his home team managed to defend its title during the 2016 T20 World Cup. Bishop, while speaking to Betway, recalled his famous "Carlos Brathwaite! Remember the name!" chant and explained why he chose to define the winning moment of the 2016 T20 World Cup the way he did. Brathwaite had hit four sixes off the final over by England all-rounder Ben Stokes to help West Indies lift its second title in a row.

Bishop said that while watching the final match between West Indies and England, he had told an unnamed gentleman, "Carlos Brathwaite is a good cricketer, remember that name". Before the winning runs were hit, Bishop was asked by the then lead commentator David Lloyd to take the charge inside the commentary box and that's when the exact same words came to his mouth and he said it on live TV, the legendary cricketer explained.

What happened in the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup?

West Indies and England reached the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup, which was being held in India. West Indies beat England by 4 wickets to clinch its second World T20 title in a row. Batting first, England had posted a total of 155 runs on the board in 20 overs. Joe Root and Jos Buttler did the majority of the scoring for the England side as the duo hit 54 and 36 runs respectively. David Willey also scored a quickfire 21 off 14 balls coming towards the backend of their innings. Dwayne Bravo and Carlos Brathwaite picked three wickets each, while Samuel Badree picked two and Andre Russell picked one.

West Indies, on the other hand, lost its openers Johnson Charles and Chris Gayle early for single-digit scores. Marlon Samuels scored an unbeaten 85 off 66 balls to keep his team alive in the match. Dwayne Bravo also scored a crucial 25 runs before being dismissed by Adil Rashid. Andre Russell and skipper Darren Sammy couldn't contribute much as they were dismissed for 1 and 2 runs, respectively. Carlos Brathwaite then joined the party and helped Samuels finish off the game by hitting 34 off just 10 balls. As Brathwaite hit the winning runs, Bishop from the commentary box said, "Carlos Brathwaite! Remember the name!".

Image: AP