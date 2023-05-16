'What madness is this. You almost - I'm sorry to use this statement....': Ian Bishop slams ECB on Jofra Archer's injury

Jofra Archer's injury crisis deepened further more than expected as he was released by Mumbai Indians following playing a handful number of games in the IPL. Chris Jordan was named as his replacement as Archer has now been ruled out for the rest of the summer which means the Three Lions won't have his service in the upcoming Ashes series. Archer will now undergo a prolonged medical process and rehabilitation in an attempt to return to match fitness as quickly as possible.

Archer's persistent fitness issues haven't been new. He suffered back-to-back elbow and back injuries and had returned to the England setup this year. But it seems his injury problems have now returned to haunt him and with also the ICC 50 over World Cup hovering ahead it could be a major challenge for Archer to grab his place back.

Ian Bishop tears apart ECB for their handling of Jofra Archer

England's managing director of men's cricket Rob Key confirmed the development.

“It has been a frustrating and upsetting period for Jofra Archer. He was making good progress until a recurrence of the elbow injury, which kept him out for an extended period previously. We wish him the best of luck with his recovery. I’m sure we will see Jofra back to his best and winning games for England, whatever the format. Hopefully, sooner rather than later."

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop too raised concerns over how the Three Lions have used the fast bowler in the longer format. Bishop feels a break from Test cricket is what would be the best way while going forward. In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo Bishop opened up. "There was a period when Jofra was overbowled. I sat there watching it, and I'm thinking: what madness is this, that you are going to give this guy over after over.

"You almost - I'm sorry to use this statement, I don't know how else to say it - you are killing the goose that lays the golden egg for you.

"It [Jofra's] is a good action. I wake up in the morning - and I've said this to ESPNcricinfo before - if I hear Jofra Archer's bowling, I snap out of my sleep, because I love the athleticism of the run-up, the high action, it's poetry in motion. But once he got overbowled and sustained from stress workload, those little injuries, it's always going to be hard no matter how good the action is."

He went on to add, "Any fast bowler is, with all these formats that we have now, going to pick it [injuries] up somewhere along the line," Bishop said. "So workload management - as much as we hate it - and strengthening the core strength in the body is going to be the key. But do not overbowl them.

"I personally feel that I would not allow Jofra to think about red-ball cricket, at least for a while in the next couple of seasons. It's too much."