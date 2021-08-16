Ian Bishop's 'Wow' Moment In Commentary Box Leaves Fans In Awe During WI Vs Pak 1st Test

Commentator-cum-cricket pundit Ian Bishop was the centre of attention after West Indies registered a thrilling one-wicket win over Pakistan in the first Test at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica on Sunday. Ian Bishop had called the final moments of the nerve-wracking contest and that is what impressed passionate cricket enthusiasts, who responded with reactions on social media.

West Indies vs Pakistan: Netizens in awe of Ian Bishop's commentary

After Kemar Roach hit the winning runs for the West Indies, Ian Bishop's joy knew no bounds and the ex-pacer did not shy away from his expressing his happiness on air.

"The West Indies have won. The most remarkable Test victory. For the teacher and his student- Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales. Take a bow!", shouted Ian Bishop from the commentary box.

"West Indies win by one wicket. Just one and go one up in the series. Pakistan has fought valiantly. This has been one of the great spectacles of Test match cricket" he added.

The video was posted by West Indies Cricket on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Here's how fans came forward and gave special mention to Ian Bishop for his electrifying performance in the commentary box.

Sir Ian Bishop Commentary makes it a wow moment! — || Rajneesh || (@ravan_is_god) August 16, 2021

Ian Bishop is a god amongst commentators — Tom Carpenter (@Carpo34) August 15, 2021

There are quite a few good commentators around the world right now, Ian Bishop is right in the top league. — Sandeep (@sank8725) August 16, 2021

Absolutely love Ian Bishop's commentary. The passion and soul of cricket in the West Indies flows through him. — Lachlan Drummond (@ljdrummond24) August 16, 2021

Thriller & Ian Bishop

Show me the better combination



That was Tough 🔥🙌

Test Cricket is ❤️😊@irbishi @windiescricket #WIvsPAK — Swaraj Wankhede 🇮🇳 (@CrickySwaraj) August 16, 2021

WI vs Pak: Hosts take 1-0 lead in the Test series

West Indies crawled their way to a one-wicket win riding on a valiant performance from tail-ender Kemar Roach, who chipped in with an unbeaten 30 off 52 deliveries. His scratchy knock did include a couple of boundaries, but Pakistan could have easily bundled out the Windies had they not dropped Roach twice.

It so happened that Roach was dropped by wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan early on during his knock and then got a reprieve when pacer Hasan Ali dropped him at deep when the hosts needed 19 more runs to win the contest. Nonetheless, Kemar Roach made the most of his opportunities and came up with a match-winning knock.

Pakistan had the West Indies on the mat at 151/9 but Kemar Roach soldiered on from one and received support from the number 11 batsman Jayden Seales. Kemar Roach got a lucky boundary off Hasan Ali when he edged one past stumper Mohammad Rizwan as the equation came down to two runs for the West Indies. The tail-ender then played it safely. He defended the next two deliveries before pushing one through the off-side for a couple of runs to help his team register a famous win as the Windies drew first blood in the two-match Test series.