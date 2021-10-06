Ian Botham Questions England Players' Mentality As Doubts Linger Over Ashes Tour

Former English cricketer Ian Botham questioned England's desire to play in the 'ultimate' Test - The Ashes, as he questioned their 'negative' mindsets ahead of the tour. England are scheduled to play a five-Test series, with the first Test match scheduled from December 8 to 12 in Brisbane. However, concerns regarding the welfare of the players along with Australia's strict coronavirus restrictions have resulted in the Ashes 2021 being in doubt.

It is believed that English players have fears about quarantining and not being able to meet their families once they arrive in Australia. The England and Wales Cricket Board will meet sometime this week to decide if the Ashes 2021 can move ahead as planned. Meanwhile, reports suggest that there have been positive talks with Cricket Australia about the same.

Ashes 2021: Ian Botham unhappy with England players' mentality

English cricketing pundit Ian Botham, who helped his side to multiple victories in Ashes, revealed his disappointment with the mentality of the current group of England players to the Daily Telegraph.

Botham wrote, "I start to wonder maybe if some of these guys don't fancy the ultimate test. You have to worry about it. To play Test cricket for England is the ultimate, and to play against Australia in Australia, and win, is magnificent. Australia don't lose very often in their own backyard. It's a challenge and if I was in their boots, I'd already have my bags packed."

Botham also added that he was unhappy with people continuing to have a negative mindset for the tour. The 65-year old pundit wrote that he gets 'a bit fed up' after 'two years of negativity' due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

The former cricketer hopes that the English players adopt a positive mindset for the tour and take it up as a challenge to beat Australia 'in their own backyard' as it does not happen too often. Australia are the current holders of the Ashes after they retained the trophy in England in 2019 following a 2-2 draw.