Ian Chappell Angry As COVID-19 Restrictions Stop Him From Commentating In Boxing Day Test

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell has tested negative for COVID-19. The cricketer-turned-commentator is a Sydney resident and his house is located in the Northern Beaches region of the city. The 75-Test veteran was made to leave Adelaide Oval midway into the opening India vs Australia Test match because of the recent surge in Sydney COVID-19 cases. Apparently, despite the negative testing, Ian Chappell has been made to “wait” before he can join the commentary panel for Melbourne’s Boxing Day Test.

India vs Australia 2020: Hosts take 1-0 lead at Adelaide

India vs Australia 2020: Ian Chappell “waiting” for someone to tell him “what to do next”

While speaking with Wide World of Sports, Ian Chappell expressed his anger, saying that he is waiting for someone to tell him what to do next. The legendary cricketer believes that he has no chance of reaching the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in time for the Boxing Day Test, which is scheduled to commence from December 26 onwards. According to him, the Test match is likely to go ahead with a “Melbourne-only crew”.

The COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing protocols have already hampered several cricketing competitions this year. Ian Chappell described it as a “bizarre year” and said one “just got to get on with life”.

Apart from Chappell, former Australian speedster Brett Lee also rushed back home midway into the Adelaide Test, in order to avoid missing out on spending time with family. The cricketer-turned-commentator is also a Northern Beaches resident and he was on commentary duties at the Adelaide Oval. Similarly, the Sydney COVID-19 cases outbreak has impacted several other officials employed by Cricket Australia who happen to live in the pandemic affected area.

A look into India vs Australia schedule

Here is a look at the entire India vs Australia schedule for the remaining matches of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series.

India vs Australia 2nd Test – Melbourne Cricket Ground between December 26 and December 30

India vs Australia 3rd Test – Sydney Cricket Ground between January 7 and January 11

India vs Australia 4th Test – The Gabba between January 15 and January 19

