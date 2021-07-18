Ian Chappell Calls Team India BEST In Terms Of Batting Talents, Lauds Development System

Australia's former skipper and cricket expert Ian Chappell reckons that India is best in terms of batting talents. Ian Chappell in his latest column for ESPNcricinfo talked about the importance of batting and bowling depths and outlined why Team India stands out in terms of 'batting talent' as compared to other cricketing nations of the world.

Notably, Ian Chappell's appreciation comes in the backdrop when Team India's one team is in the United Kingdom which comprises the likes of Virat Kohli, while another team is in Sri Lanka for the limited-over series.

Ian Chappell hails India's development system

Outlining Team India's series win in Australia, Ian Chappell hailed the bowling depth and wrote, "India displayed their ample depth - particularly in quick bowling - in defeating Australia on their recent tour."

Ian Chappell also lauded England's bench strength and outlined how their inexperienced squad whitewashed Pakistan in the ODI series. However, in terms of batting, Chappell said that India is the best.

"When it comes to batting talent, India are best placed of all the teams. Their development system, which produces players with 'traditional techniques' and provides ample opportunities at a first-class level, is one to be envied. Mind you, the extent of India's reserves will be fully tested on the England tour as they have already had to react to isolation requirements and they haven't even played a warm-up game. Just another example of why modern cricket teams consider depth king," wrote Ian Chappell.

Ian Chappell Says India Has 'even-money Chance Of Beating England'

Earlier, Ian Chappell also commented on the upcoming five-match Test series between India and England. Chappell in his previous column wrote, "In recent years India have joined the ranks of pace-bowling proficient teams. As a consequence, they have enjoyed success in Australia, reached the final of the WTC, and now have an even-money chance of beating England on their home turf."

Chappell also wrote about the New Zealand pace quartet that outclassed the Indian batters in the WTC Final in Southampton saying, "New Zealand's well-deserved win in the World Test Championship final highlighted an accepted adage in cricket: fast bowling rules. New Zealand's pace quartet -- Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, and Kyle Jamieson -- made possible their presence in the final. Then in the prolonged battle with India for supremacy, the quick bowlers led the last-day victory charge."

India vs England series schedule

The India vs England five-match Test series is due to start from August 4. England travelled to India to play series of Test series in the month of February which they went onto lose 1-3. England also lost its previous Test series against New Zealand by 1-0. The England team would be looking forward to making a comeback in upcoming India vs England Test series with the 1st Test at Trent Bridge (4-8 Aug), 2nd Test at Lord’s (12-16 Aug), 3rd Test at Headingley Carnegie (25-29 August), 4th Test at The Oval (2-6 Sep) and the 5th Test at Old Trafford Cricket Ground (10-14 Sep).

(Image Credits: AP/@ICC/Twitter)