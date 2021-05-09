Ian Chappell Casts Aspersion On India's Ability To Host T20 World Cup After IPL Suspension

Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell has opined that the IPL 2021 suspension by the BCCI due to the COVID-19 pandemic could cost them the upcoming T20 World Cup with either the world event being postponed or moved to another country. Ian Chappell in his column at the ESPNcricinfo also said that the suspension of IPL 2021 due to the Coronavirus is a reminder of the game's vulnerability. BCCI and the IPL Governing Council postponed the IPL 2021 after COVID-19 infiltrated the secure bio-bubble of various IPL teams. The massive decision came after KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, as well as CSK team 2021 CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshimpathy Balaji and a bus cleaner tested positive for COVID-19.

"In the current disastrous climate, the suspension of the IPL could also produce a precedent. It may lead to the World T20 event, programmed for India later in the year, either being postponed or moved," said Ian Chappel in his column.

"The suspension of the 2021 IPL tournament because of surging COVID infections and deaths among the public, and a number of participants testing positive, was a reminder of the game's vulnerability," added Chappell.

The ICC T20 World Cup is slated to be held in India later this year. The ICC and the BCCI have indicated that if the COVID-19 situation in India remains grim, the tournament will be shifted to a neutral venue, most probably to the UAE. However, the BCCI officials have confirmed that the shifting of the event will only take place in case the situation fails to improve by October.

Pat Cummins: Don't Host ICC T20 World Cup In India If It's Not Going To Be Safe

Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), feels that the ICC T20 World Cup should be shifted to the UAE amid the COVID-19 crisis in India. While speaking to the Australian daily The Age, Cummins said that if conducting the T20 World Cup in India is going to "drain resources" or "not going to be safe" then the marquee event should be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. Cummins added that it's too soon to say anything but the priority for the cricket authorities should be to work with the Indian government and come up with what's best for the Indian people at these trying times.

(Image Credits: @SGanguly99/Twitter/Cricket.COM.AU)

