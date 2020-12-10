Ian Chappell Claims Ravi Shastri Has Provided Him With BIG Team Update Ahead Of 1st Test

India and Australia are all set to take on each other in the four-match Test series starting December 17 in Adelaide. The two cricketing giants recently locked horns in a thrilling three-match ODI and T20I series. While the hosts clinched the ODI series 2-1, the visitors triumphed by the same margin in T20Is. The Test series also promises to be another exciting contest as both sides are currently dealing with a severe injury crisis.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020: Our batting depth without David Warner will be tested, says Steve Smith

Ian Chappell reveals third Indian pacer who will feature alongside Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah

While India are without the services of their leading pacer Ishant Sharma and batting mainstay Rohit Sharma, Australia have lost David Warner for India vs Australia 1st Test due to a groin injury he suffered during the limited-overs series against India. As far as India are concerned, Ishant's absence could be decisive as he was one of the leading bowlers during India's 2-1 win over Australia in 2018-19.

The Men in Blue have a mammoth task ahead of them to name a proper replacement for Ishant and the candidates to be India's third pacer are Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav. It is still not clear as to who will play alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami as the third pacer but according to former Australian captain Ian Chappell, he had a conversation with Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri where the latter told him that it will be Yadav who is most likely to play in the India vs Australia 1st Test in Adelaide.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: 'Happy to do whatever is best for team': Smith on returning to captaincy

As reported by Scroll, Chappell said that he was having a drink with Ravi Shastri where he told him that Yadav will get the nod as the third pacer in all likelihood. Yadav has represented India in 46 Tests and has picked up 144 wickets with three five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket haul to his name. Moreover, Yadav was India's leading wicket-taker in the 2017 Test series against the Australians at home as the pacer grabbed 17 wickets at an average of 23.40.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: It was a step up facing Indian bowlers, says Cameron Green

Chappell also revealed the formula to win the first India vs Australia 2020 Test. According to the Australian veteran, India have two smart quicks in the form of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami which is why if the team batting first scores 300, they will be on their way to winning the Test match at the Adelaide Oval.

Chappell also expressed his excitement to see Ajinkya Rahane lead Team India after Virat Kohli departs from Australia due to paternity leave. He said that he saw Rahane captain India in one Test against the Aussies in Dharamsala in March 2017 and found his captaincy to be fabulous. Chappell added that Rahane was really an aggressive captain.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Hope Pucovski gets fit in time for first Test: Pat Cummins

SOURCE: PTI

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.