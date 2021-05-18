Ian Chappell Does Not Want Smith To Be Reinstated As Captain, Says 'it’s Time To Move On'

It seems that former Australian skipper Ian Chappell is not in favor of Steve Smith's re-appointment as the captain of the national cricket team as he reckons that if one goes back to the latter, then it will result in going backward.

Smith was named the five-time World Cup-winning team's skipper when Michael Clarke had called it a day from the game after Ashes 2015. However, 'Smudge' was stripped of captaincy due to his involvement in the controversial 'Sandpapergate' scandal in March 2018. He was succeeded by Tim Paine who continues to lead the Aussies in the game's longest format to date whereas, Aaron Finch captains the side in white-ball cricket.



'I think it’s time to move on': Ian Chappell

“I think it’s time to move on. To me, if you go back to Smith, you’re going backwards. It’s time to look ahead, not in the rear-vision mirror,” Ian Chappell said in an interview with the Wide World Of Sports.

“If people start jumping up and down about Pat Cummins captaining Australia if he knew, well the answer is pretty clear because it falls back on Smith. He’s the bloke who should have stopped it. The captain’s got the overall say and power to stop it, and he didn’t. I don’t think it should count against Pat Cummins, even if they decide the bowlers did know. Smith is the bloke who should have made sure the whole thing never started,” the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit added.

The infamous ball-tampering scandal

The then captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner, and, Cameron Bancroft who were accused of tampering with the cricket ball in the Cape Town Test match were temporarily suspended from international cricket. While Bancroft was banned for nine months and fined 75 percent of his match fee. Smith, and, Warner were banned for 12 months with the former losing 100% of his match fee.

Apart from that, both Smith and Warner were also stripped of captaincy and vice-captaincy respectively and reportedly the duo also lost out on a few sponsorship deals as well.