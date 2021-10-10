Ian Chappell Explains How T20 Cricket Is Casting 'a Dark Shadow' Over Test Cricket

Test cricket is considered to be the toughest format of the game which literally tests every player of the team from every aspect whether it is mental or physical. However, very few cricket playing nations in the world play a significant amount of Test matches. Crowds in T20 have been observed more as compared to the Test cricket in some countries. To uplift the Test cricket, ICC has already concluded its first-ever World Test Championship in which New Zealand emerged victorious. Now, Australia's former skipper and analyst Ian Chappell in his column at ESPNcricinfo explained how T20 Cricket is casting a dark shadow on Test cricket.

Ian Chappell in his column outlined that the negotiations between countries to play Test cricket especially in the COVID times have become difficult.

"There's a T20 World Cup to be played in the UAE and then, after some spirited negotiations, hopefully a credible Ashes series in Australia. The difficult negotiations over the Ashes series were mostly brought about by the COVID pandemic, but more and more the T20 format is casting a dark shadow over Test cricket. T20 tournaments involving countries require only days to complete and therefore are far easier to negotiate in the current chaotic climate than a long Test series," wrote Chappell.

Chappell also reflected upon the performance of countries like Oman and Papua New Guinea in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"Because of the short time-span involved, T20 is a game better suited than Test matches to countries that are not traditionally cricket-playing nations. Hence the involvement of tyros like Oman and Papua New Guinea in the upcoming T20 tournament. The T20 format is also more lucrative and popular when compared with Test cricket in countries other than Australia and England. Considering most administrators are myopic when it comes to matters other than the bottom line, this is a critical point in any planning for the game's future," he added.

Chappell fears Test in future will only be played among traditional cricket countries

Chappell further wrote, "All of these factors point to future Test series being mostly played among the traditional cricket countries. It's hard to see the long form of the game prospering in the latest Test-playing nations, Ireland and Afghanistan. They don't have a first-class infrastructure capable of supporting a player development system of any great depth."

"There's also an inclination among the older Test-playing nations to avoid contests against these newer teams where possible, as they are generally a costly proposition. It's a bleak picture for Test cricket, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic-created chaos," he added

Chappell then batted for a draft system which could potentially help weaker teams to be more competitive in Test cricket.

"Players are now - as they should be - less reluctant to speak out and act on mental health issues. This is going to be critical in future planning. Not only do administrators need to give serious thought to what for too long has been an absurdly congested schedule but hitting the right balance between financial needs and player welfare will also require some creative thinking," said Chappell.

"That could mean introducing a draft system whereby the weaker Test teams can acquire outstanding players from other countries to boost their competitiveness. This could be a way for talented players from outside of the Test-playing nations to experience the thrill of the longer game. The current imbalance between the strong and weak Test-playing countries is another hindrance in promoting the five-day game," he added.

T20 World Cup

The group stage matches begin on October 17 in Oman with the clash between Oman and Papua New Guinea. The Super 12 stage matches will start on October 23, with the clash between Australia and England. The defending champions West Indies also face England on the same day. Meanwhile, India start their T20 World Cup campaign on October 24, with their much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. The first semifinal of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place on November 10, followed by the second semifinal on the next day. The tournament will come to an end on November 14, with the T20 World Cup final.

(Image: ICC/T20WorldCup/Twitter/AP)