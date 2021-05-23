Ian Chappell Gives Shout-out To Team India's Bench Strength In THIS Important Department

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell believes that the life of a modern cricketer is becoming harder and harder with the creation of bio-bubbles due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the same time, he also cited the India-Australia Test series on how the hosts got worn out in the bowling department while India somehow managed to stay fresh even when they were being hampered by injuries.

Ian Chappell hails Team India's bench strength

"The modern cricketer is substantially better rewarded than players of the previous century. However, like with all such things in life, there is a downside involved," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

"This comes in the form of the numerous adjustments to be made because of the extra formats that are now played and the resultant crowding of the schedule," Chappell said.

"This was highlighted in the last Australia-India series, where the home side used the same fast-bowling trio in all four Tests "As the Australian pace bowlers wore down in the final stages of the series, their Indian counterparts may have caught a break as injuries meant they had to constantly change personnel," the ex-Aussie skipper added.

"India is one of the few teams who have enough skilled quick bowlers in reserve to meet the challenges of the schedule and still remain competitive," the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit added.

Team India's hectic schedule in the coming months

The Indian team will be touring England for a long overseas season and will be in the country for three-and-a-half months for playing six Test matches.

Virat Kohli & Co. will be locking horns with New Zealand in a one-off Test match in the ICC World Test Championship final that will be held at Ageas Rose Bowl, Southampton between June 18-22 after which the focus shifts towards the grueling five-match Test series against England starting August 4.

While Trent Bridge will be hosting the first Test from August 4-8, the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's will be contesting the second one from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.

Can Team India rewrite history on English soil?

Team India's last Test series win on English soil had come way back in 2007 when the Rahul Dravid-led side registered a 1-0 win in the three-match series. The Indian team had a forgettable outing in the 2011 season where they were handed a 0-4 whitewash a couple of months after their memorable World Cup triumph. In 2014, the MS Dhoni-led side did manage a comprehensive win at Lord's but could not capitalise as they went on to suffer a 3-1 defeat in the five-match series.

Four years later (2018), Virat Kohli's spirited team was no match for Joe Root & Co. who registered an emphatic 4-1 win.

(With ANI Inputs)