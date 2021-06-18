Ian Chappell Names Ravindra Jadeja India's Trump Card In WTC Final; Has A Great Reason

As rain continues to pour down in Southampton, the wait for the fans to watch the first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) Final has been stretched. The BCCI has already confirmed that India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 1 Session 1 has been washed out, the situation is not looking ideal as it is still pouring heavily. Meanwhile, ICC on Thursday shared the legends' views on the epic clash between Team India and New Zealand at the WTC Final.

Ian Chappell calls Team India a more balanced squad than New Zealand

In the video shared by the ICC on its Twitter handle on Thursday, various cricketing legends expressed their views on India vs New Zealand WTC Final. Among them, one was Australia's former skipper Ian Chappell who said that Team India has a 'better-balanced' attack than New Zealand in the WTC Final. Ian Chappell said that the presence of Ravindra Jadeja who is an all-rounder gives Team India the edge over New Zealand in the WTC Final.

"We are gonna be fortunate to see two of the finest batsmen of the world (Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson) going head to head in the World Test Championship Final. Kane Williamson is a very effective batsman, Kohli is a more flamboyant player. He has a tendency to do good things in big games. I am looking forward to the first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) Final," said Ian Chappell.

"It is the battle of the pace bowling attack. Both New Zealand and India have got very strong pace bowling attack. India has the better balance attack because they have got some good spinners and because Ravindra Jadeja is an all-rounder. Another thing I am looking forward to is the performance of Rishabh Pant. He is a much-improved cricketer. Interesting to see which team is more effective," added Ian Chappell.

Team India's Playing XI For WTC Final

Playing XI of Team India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami

India vs New Zealand WTC Final Full Details

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

(Image Credits: AP/@ICC-Twitter)