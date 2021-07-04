Ian Chappell Puts New Zealand's WTC Pace Attack On Top Of West Indies Quartet From 1980s

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell believes New Zealand's pace quartet that played in the World Test Championship final against India is better than the lethal West Indies attack of the 1970s and 1980s. Chappell, in an opinion piece for ESPNcricinfo, said if it comes to the pace, the West Indies quartet, including Michael Holding, Joel Garner, Malcolm Marshall, and Andy Roberts was better, however, in terms of sheer results, the current Kiwi Test bowlers take the upper hand.

'100% winning record for New Zealand'

Chappell said New Zealand pacers Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, and Neil Wagner have a 100% winning record, adding "While the West Indies quartet never lost a match in the six games that they played together, on three occasions opponents were able to secure a draw". But when it comes to the Kiwis pacers, they have not lost a single game in the five matches that they have played together as one unit.

Chappell said while the formidable West Indies attack was led by Andy Roberts, Kyle Jamieson is the man in New Zealand's quartet, given the total number of wickets he has taken in the WTC final. Jamieson has been the most successful pacer for the Blackcaps as he picked 28 wickets at an average of 12.07. Jamieson was also the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in the WTC final against India, where he also registered a five-wicket haul.

Chappell further added that historically India has always been a spin bowling prowess, however, its pace attack in the recent past has become a force to be reckoned with. Chappell said India's recent success in Australia, their qualification for the WTC final were headed by their pace attack in the bowling department. The former Australian said it is because of the pace attack that India now has the chance of defeating England in their own backyard. India and England are scheduled to play a five-match Test series between August and September.

(Image Credit: ICC/TribuneSports/Twitter)

