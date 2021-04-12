Ian Chappell Reveals Why Warner Was Severely Punished By CA For Ball-tampering Incident

Yesteryears Australian cricketer Ian Chappell reckons that the modern-day opener David Warner was severely punished by Cricket Australia (CA) for his involvement in the controversial 'Sandpapergate' scandal in March 2018 due to his role in players' contract dispute against the Australian cricket board back in 2017.

The southpaw was the players’ spokesperson during their dispute against CA over players’ contracts and he had reportedly threatened the governing board of not playing the Ashes series in the 2017/18 season.

'Was Warner punished more severely?': Ian Chappell

“So how come they received different punishments? Was Warner punished more severely because he was the prominent player spokesman during the last contracts MoU scuffle? It’s always dangerous to assume, but this is a reasonable conclusion. Why didn’t Smith and David Warner receive the same punishment regarding their captaincy future? Smith and Warner were guilty of the same crime – cheating", wrote Chappell in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

“If anything, Smith’s crime was greater: when he witnessed the plot being hatched in the dressing room, he cynically said, ‘I don’t want to know.’ It’s the captain’s job to know what the team is up to at all times, and he should have put a stop to one of the worst, if not the worst, crime in the game,” the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit added.

The infamous ball-tampering scandal

The then captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner, and, Colin Bancroft who were accused of tampering with the cricket ball in the Cape Town Test match were temporarily suspended from international cricket. While Bancroft was banned for nine months and fined 75 percent of his match fee, Smith, and, Warner were banned for 12 months with the former losing out on 100% of his match fee.

Apart from that, both Smith and Warner were also stripped of captaincy and vice-captaincy respectively and reportedly the duo also lost out on a few sponsorship deals as well. 'The Bull' has been banned from captaincy for the rest of his career as well.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

