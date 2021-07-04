Ian Chappell Says India Has 'even-money Chance Of Beating England' In Upcoming Series

Ian Chappell has said that India's recent success in Australia and their qualification for the WTC final is all down to their proficient pace bowling. The former Australian captain said that it is because of the pace attack that India now has the chance of defeating England in their own backyard in the upcoming five-match Test series, to be held between August and September.

Chappell writes about India having an 'even-money chance of beating England'

Chappell in his latest column on espncricinfo.com talked about Team India and how it has become a 'pace-bowling proficient' team in recent years, joining the likes of the West Indies and Australian sides of the past. He wrote "In recent years India have joined the ranks of pace-bowling proficient teams. As a consequence, they have enjoyed success in Australia, reached the final of the WTC, and now have an even-money chance of beating England on their home turf."

Chappell also wrote about the New Zealand pace quartet that outclassed the Indian batters in the WTC Final in Southampton saying "New Zealand's well-deserved win in the World Test Championship final highlighted an accepted adage in cricket: fast bowling rules. New Zealand's pace quartet -- Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, and Kyle Jamieson -- made possible their presence in the final. Then in the prolonged battle with India for supremacy, the quick bowlers led the last-day victory charge,” Ian Chappell stated.

Day 6 Highlights of WTC Final

India was bundled out for just 170 runs in their second innings courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance from Kyle Jamieson and co. as it meant that they only had to chase down a target of 139. It was a sorry-looking scorecard for India as they lost the key wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the first session itself. Only wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant played attacking cricket as he scored a vital 41 before being dismissed while trying to up the scoring rate.

Coming back to New Zealand's run chase, they seemed to be on the back foot after losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway quickly but captain Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor soldiered on for the BlackCaps. The duo registered an unbeaten 96-run stand as New Zealand registered an emphatic win by eight wickets to become the first-ever World Test champions.

