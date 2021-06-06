Ian Chappell Slams Joe Root Over Captaincy Skills: 'Might Haunt Him In The Ashes Series'

Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell has slammed England player Joe Root over the latter's captaincy in Test cricket. Chappell, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said that Root's captaincy lacks imagination, adding "it might come back to haunt him in the Ashes series". Chappell said Root's tendency to often consult senior players shows him in a bad light as it appears he is uncertain most of the time. Chappell said in Australia a captain has to be imaginative and force an issue, which is not one of Root's strengths.

Chappell further added that England's batting line-up is not as potent as their bowling attack. The former Australian cricketer said England has a bunch of match-winning bowlers in its kitty, but the top-order batting and Root's lack of imagination is what the side should be concerned about ahead of Ashes. Chappell particularly named England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley as weak links in the team, adding "if the duo opens the batting in the Ashes, Australian pacers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc should rejoice".

While Dom Sibley fell for a duck in the ongoing Test match against New Zealand, Rory Burns scored 132 runs while batting in the first innings. Sibley has played 18 Tests for his country and has scored 882 runs in total, averaging 30.41. On the other hand, Burns has played 23 Test matches for England and has scored 1,291 runs, including 3 centuries and 8 half-centuries at an average of 30.73. Both players are yet to make a mark as openers for England as they have come to Test cricket on the back of good domestic performances.

2021/22 Ashes

The 2021/22 Ashes series between Australia and England is slated to begin on December 8. The first two Test matches will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground and Adelaide Oval respectively, while the Boxing Day and New Year's Tests are scheduled at MCG and SCG between December 26 and January 9. The final Test match of the series will be played at Perth Stadium from January 14 to January 18. England will look to win the series and bring back the Ashes trophy home, which has been with Australia since the 2017/18 season.

