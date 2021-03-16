Ian Chappell Subtly Credits Rishabh Pant's Resurgence To Ex-colleague Ravi Shastri

Rishabh Pant played a match-winning innings against England earlier this month as India took home the four-match Test series by a 3-1 margin. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman carried his imperious form from Australia, where he scored 97 and 89* in consecutive fourth-innings as India scripted a memorable comeback Down Under in January this year. Australian legend Ian Chappell has some words of admiration for Pant as he praised the youngster’s attacking approach and his journey into becoming a “fabulous” wicketkeeper.

Ian Chappell lauds Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli for Rishabh Pant’s success

In his column for ESPNCricinfo, former Australian captain Ian Chappell praised “fearless” Rishabh Pant for his aggressive approach on the field. Chappell wrote that the youngster has been batting in each innings while “balancing aggression with appropriate caution”. According to the Australian legend, Pant’s approach of “see the ball and hit it” is “fortified by the common-sense approach of always looking for opportunities to score”.

Speaking further about Rishabh Pant’s success, Ian Chappell stated that players are getting “more confident and aggressive” in modern India. According to him, this “attitude” is boosted by the positive encouragement Indian players receive under the leadership group of coach Ravi Shastri and captains like Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. Apart from praising Ravi Shastri, Chappell also credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for giving Indian youngsters some international exposure when it comes to the way overseas players and coaches think and train for games.

India vs England T20I series

Rishabh Pant scored 26 runs from just 13 balls against England in the second T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. His cameo, coupled with Virat Kohli’s 73* enabled the ‘Men in Blue’ to overhaul England’s total with more than two overs to spare.

England’s tour of India will now continue with the third T20I. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, March 16 and it will be hosted by the same venue. After the T20Is, the two teams will play a set of three ODIs in Pune to cap-off the two-month long tour.

India vs England second T20I scorecard

Delhi Capitals team 2021

Rishabh Pant is now slated to represent the Delhi Capitals franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. He was one of the 19 cricketers to have been retained by the franchise on January 20 alongside the likes of captain Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma among others. On February 18, they enhanced their squad with further additions in the form of Steve Smith and Tom Curran at the auction. Ahead of the IPL 2021 season, here is a look at the entire Delhi Capitals 25-member squad.

A look at Delhi Capitals team 2021

Image source: AP and BCCI Twitter