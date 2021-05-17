Ian Chappell Wants Pat Cummins As Australia Captain Irrespective Of Sandpapergate Findings

Australia's batsman Cameron Bancroft's latest comments regarding the infamous 2018 Sandpapergate could put a number of star players under the scanner once again. The 28-year-old recently made a bold claim that the team's bowlers were indeed aware of the ball-tampering tactic used in the third Test match of the series against South Africa in Cape Town in 2018. While many believe that the same could have an impact on Pat Cummins's chances of becoming Tim Paine's successor, former Australia captain Ian Chappell is of a contrasting opinion.

Ian Chappell feels Pat Cummins is the ideal candidate to lead Australia

The latest Cameron Bancroft ball tampering comments have forced the buried skeletons to rise from their grave after two long years. According to reports, Cricket Australia’s integrity team has reached out to the right-handed batsman seeking more information on the issue. As per reports, Cricket Australia is willing to re-investigate the issue if provided with more evidence. Bancroft, in his latest interview with The Guardian, had suggested that Australian bowlers knew about the ploy beforehand.

However, despite Bancroft's claims, Ian Chappell is confident that Pat Cummins can still become the next Test captain for Australia. In his conversation with Wide World of Sports, the cricketer-turned-commentator mentioned that even if Cummins knew about the ploy, it should not be counted against him. Chappell opined that Steve Smith is the one to be blamed for the same as he could not ensure that such a thing should not have been started in the first place.

Tim Paine, who took over the Test captaincy reins from Steve Smith after the incident, is likely to serve as the team's leader for the Ashes series. However, it is speculated that Cricket Australia will name a new skipper for the longer format post their Ashes assignment. Chappell highlighted that if the board decides to hand over the captaincy back to Smith, then it is not correct on their part as they are going backwards. He rather wants Pat Cummins to take up the role and feels he is the ideal person for the all-important job.

Consequences of the Sandpaper Gate

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith and David Warner were amongst those banned from playing international cricket following the incident. The Australian bowling squad of the scandalous match in Cape Town comprised of some big names. The pace battery included Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Marsh whereas the spin attack was led by Nathan Lyon. Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for one year, while Bancroft faced the sanction for nine months. The incident had occurred in 2018, Australia was touring South Africa for the Test series. The aftermath of the recent Cameron Bancroft ball tampering comment -

Cricket Australia has contacted Cameron Bancroft in the wake of his recent comments about the Cape Town ball-tampering controversy https://t.co/LRHCfsG0vK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 17, 2021

Image source: cricket.com.au / AP