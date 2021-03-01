Ian Smith Birthday: NZ Commentator's Golden On-air Moments Ft. 2019 World Cup Final

Former New Zealand wicketkeeper Ian Smith has delighted cricket fans with his captivating commentary post his retirement from the game. The 64-year-old's most prominent on-air moment came during the high-octane ICC 2019 World Cup final. Both England and New Zealand went all guns blazing in the closely fought battle in an attempt to clinch their maiden 50-over World Cup trophy. The all-important fixture went down the wire, and Ian Smith's on-air comments elevated the moment. The player rang in his 64th birthday on Sunday, March 1, and enthusiasts of the game recalled his iconic commentary.

Ian Smith mesmerises fans with his commentary during the ICC 2019 World Cup final

After gruelling group stage and knockout matches, New Zealand and England met at the historic Lord's Cricket ground in London as they looked to claim the ultimate championship. Batting first in the crucial encounter, the New Zealand side could only manage to score 241 runs. Henry Nicholas starred with the bat for them as he slammed an impressive half-century under pressure. Tom Latham also chipped in with a valuable 47.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi Dismissed By Dinesh Mongia On '26th' Birthday After Scoring 9 Runs: WATCH

The match proved to be a blockbuster one, and the two teams toiled hard in an attempt to lay their hands on the coveted championship trophy. Ben Stokes with his unbeaten 84 emerged as the hero for England. The final moments of the England chase proved to be dramatic and Ian Smith, who was on air during the time, did a splendid job. Even after battling for 100 overs, there was no clear winner as the match ultimately ended in a tie.

ALSO READ | NSW Coach Lauds Dynamic Opener David Warner For Working Hard On His Rehab

According to the rules of the ICC 2019 World Cup, the teams faced off in a Super Over. Jofra Archer bowled the Super Over for England. New Zealand required two runs from the final delivery to win the World Cup. Veteran batsman Martin Guptill decided against going for a big shot and placed the ball towards the cow corner in search of two runs. However, Guptil was run out, and the scores were tied once again. England were adjudged as the winners based on boundary count. Here are the final moments of the epic thriller, and how Ian Smith wooed fans with his exemplary commentary.

Former 🇳🇿 wk bat, he was as lovable on the field as he's now revered off the field too.

His 173* may remain etched in history forever.



Q. What is the art of commentary?

A. The magic of Ian Smith#HappyBirthday Ian Smith

Your brilliance in '19 WC final ❤pic.twitter.com/kkZUtRnOH9 — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) February 28, 2021

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli & Co. Toil Hard In Nets Ahead Of Highly-anticipated 4th Test Against Eng

Hosts England won their first World Cup in the 50-over format, whereas New Zealand faced an agonising defeat. Kane Williamson, for his remarkable exploits with the bat, was adjudged as the Player of the Tournament. Whereas it was Ben Stokes who was awarded the Player of the Match for his lion-hearted effort in the final.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Smashes Shoaib Akhtar For Iconic Six Over Point On March 1, 2003: WATCH

Image source: Blackcaps Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.