Ian Smith Calls Virat & Rohit As 'most Beautiful Batsmen'; Heaps Praises On Indian Bowling

Legendary New Zealand commentator Ian Smith picked his favourites and called Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as two of the ‘best batsmen’ in the world of the ‘current era’. Smith's remarks come ahead of the test the two-match Test series between India and New Zealand that begins on February 21, at Wellington.

Virat Kohli has struggled with the bat in the ODI series, but he is expected to bounce back. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma who has injured his calf missed the ODI series and has been left out of the Test squad as well. Lavishing praise on the Indian skipper and his deputy, Ian Smith asserted that they are the most beautiful batsmen in the current era. He further heaped praises over the Indian bowling unit.

“Two of the most beautiful batsmen I can think of in the current era are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. I expect VK to score one- maybe two- very big innings in the Test series, " Smith told a news daily.

He further added, “This is the best Indian team - with regards to bowling attack - that case come to NZ." After surrendering the ODI series, India will look to bounce back in the Tests, with the first Test scheduled to commence from 21st February at Basin Reserve, Wellington.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson also praised India's bowling. He backed Jasprit Bumrah and went on to say that the youngster will be a force to reckon with in the upcoming Test series. During the post-match presentation after the 3rd ODI, Williamson stated Bumrah to be a world-class bowler in all of the formats.

The two-match Test series

The first Test match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and the action will commence at 4:00 AM IST. The series-deciding second Test match will then be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch between February 29 and March 4. The Test series will also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship where India are currently on top of the points table. However, it will be interesting to see whether Kohli & Co. can emulate their Test greatness overseas.

