IBCC Vs TUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria Live

Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC) will battle it out with Indian Tuskers (TUS) in the reverse fixture of the ECS T10 Bulgaria competition on Thursday, September 10. The match is scheduled to take place at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia at 5:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our IBCC vs TUS match prediction, IBCC vs TUS Dream11 team and probable IBCC vs TUS playing 11. ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

IBCC vs TUS live: IBCC vs TUS Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams played each other on Wednesday and it was IBCC who came out victorious by 119 runs. Currently, IBCC occupy the top spot and will look to do the double on their opponents and try to keep the top spot for themselves. The Tuskers, on the other hand, are struggling to win matches and are second from the bottom. The loss against Barbarian CC dented their hopes of moving up the table and facing IBCC makes the job a lot tougher.

IBCC vs TUS Dream11 prediction: Squad for the IBCC vs TUS playing 11

IBCC vs TUS Dream11 prediction: IBCC vs TUS Dream 11: IBCC squad

Gagandeep Singh, Prakash Mishra, Sid Kulkarni, Riyad Mia, Satish Ramachandran, Lavesh Sharma, Swaroop Nagraj, Hristo Lakov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trivedi, Shafquat Khan, Hamid Raza, Steve Jordan, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri.

IBCC vs TUS Dream11 prediction: IBCC vs TUS Dream11 team: TUS squad

Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh.

IBCC vs TUS Dream11 prediction: IBCC vs TUS top picks

B Tahiri

F Mohammad

G Singh

IBCC vs TUS live: IBCC vs TUS Dream11 team

IBCC vs TUS live: IBCC vs TUS match prediction

As per our IBCC vs TUS match prediction, IBCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The IBCC vs TUS Dream11 prediction, IBCC vs TUS top picks and IBCC vs TUS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The IBCC vs TUS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

