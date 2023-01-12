ICA Extends Medical Insurance To Retired Cricketers

Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) on Thursday announced it will provide medical insurance cover of Rs 1.5 lakh to its members, a move that will benefit over 100 retired cricketers.

With the BCCI's medical reimbursement scheme applicable to only those cricketers who have played 10 or more first-class matches, many of ICA's members were not eligible for the same.

"This is only a small start made by our Board. Last year we had extended a top-up hospitalisation cover for our members and this time around we have gone one step further and provided a full cover of Rs 1.5 lakh each," newly-elected ICA president Aunshuman Gaekwad was quoted as saying in a media release.

The premium is being paid in its entirety by the ICA.

"Presently we have extended the cover to 109 members who expressed interest in availing the insurance, all of whom have played between 5 and 9 first-class matches. In time to come, many more such members will be extended this cover," added Gaekwad.

In the last year and more, ICA has also made direct contributions amounting to nearly Rs six lakh to many former cricketers in need of financial and/or medical assistance.

All the above money has been released from the ICA Welfare Fund which was set up with contributions from some leading former Indian cricketers and corporates.

In its first year of operation itself, the ICA distributed benefits worth Rs 52 lakh to as many as 60 people that includes retired first-class cricketers, widows of first-class cricketers as also one former Indian blind cricketer.

