ICA Requests Wriddhiman Saha To Reveal Journalist's Name; Welcomes BCCI Decision To Probe

After former cricketers, the Indian Cricketer's Association has come out in support of Wriddhiman Saha over the text message he received from the journalist. The issue came into the limelight after Wriddhiman Saha shared a screenshot of the messages by the journalist on his official Twitter handle. The BCCI has also decided to step in and will investigate the matter further.

Indian Cricketer's Association condemns threat to Wriddhiman Saha

According to the statement released by the Indian Cricketer's Association, the body has said that it welcomes BCCI decision to look into the Saha tweet matter and also requested to take strict action against the journalist and also cancel his accreditation if needed.

The statement further said that media plays an important role in the growth of the game and player and there is a line that should not be crossed. The statement further said that ICA's foremost concern is the welfare of cricketers from past and present and the body cannot expect such behaviour from anyone.

Timeline of Wriddhiman Saha journalist Tweet

Wriddhiman Saha had recently hit out at BCCI for their double standards regarding his place in the Indian Test team. The 37-year-old had earlier said that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had assured of his place in the Test team as long as he is at the helm however Team India Coach Rahul Dravid had other ideas. He had asked Wriddhiman Saha to think about "retirement" as he won't be considered for selection henceforth. Following the controversy, the wicketkeeper-batsman has shared a screenshot of the messages he received from the journalist.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

According to the PTI report, BCCI will be reaching Wriddhiman Saha over the tweet that he shared which alleged that a journalist had threatened him for not agreeing to give an interview. BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal while speaking to the media outlet said, "Yes, we will ask Wriddhiman about his tweet and what is the real incident that has happened. We need to know if he was threatened and also the background and context of his tweet. I can't say anything more. The secretary (Jay Shah) will certainly speak to Wriddhiman,"