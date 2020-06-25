ICC’s ACU Official Urges India To Criminalise Match-fixing Ahead Of 2021, 2023 World Cups

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently scheduled to host a T20 World Cup in 2021 and a 50-overs World Cup in 2023. As we draw closer to the two high-profile International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments, the Coordinator of Investigations at ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) Steve Richardson recently urged the Indian government to criminalise match-fixing in the country. Richardson stated that the Indian police has their hands tied behind their back since there is no legislation currently in place.

ICC’s ACU advice for Indian government ahead of T20 World Cup in 2021

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, Steve Richardson is of the opinion that legislation in place could be a “game-changer” in India. He stated that ICC is currently in the middle of nearly 50 investigations, out of which most of them have their roots in India. The ICC’s ACU added that match-fixing legislation would be the “single most effective” thing to protect the sport in India. BCCI’s head of the ACU Ajit Singh is also of the same opinion as he emphasised the need for a “very strong law” against betting.

Ajit Singh and Steve Richardson gathered for a panel discussion on June 20 and discussed the topic as part of the Sports Law and Policy Symposium. On the panel, attended by several other officials, ICC’s ACU chief Richardson said the legislation would also discourage the corruptors to conduct match-fixing or betting in cricket. He confidently asserted that if the legislation was in place right now, he could actually deliver the names of at least eight “serial offenders” who constantly approach players with an intention of fixing cricket matches. The ICC official expressed his sympathy for the Indian police because they are working professionally in a limited framework according to the existing legislation in place. On the other hand, BCCI’s head of the ACU Ajit Singh said there is a definite requirement to put legislation into place and termed betting as the root cause of match-fixing in India.

BCCI’s stance on IPL 2020

In other news, the BCCI indefinitely postponed the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, recent reports indicate that the board is considering several measures to organise the tournament later this year. One possible scenario is that BCCI could stage IPL 2020 in place of the T20 World Cup in Australia, should the showpiece event get shifted to a later date.

Image credits: Official Twitter accounts of ICC and BCCI