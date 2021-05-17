ICC ACU Rejects Claims In Al Jazeera's Damning 2018 Cricket Match-fixing Documentary

Al Jazeera's Cricket’s Match Fixers documentary had released on May 27, 2018. The program raised many eyebrows as it claimed that several matches including India vs England in Chennai in 2016 and India vs Australia in Ranchi in 2017 were fixed. The International Cricket Council's (ICC) comprehensive investigation on the matter has finally come to an end. The apex global cricket body had sought the help of four independent betting and cricketing specialists to analyse the claims made in the Al Jazeera match fixing documentary.

ICC's Anti Corruption Unit responds to the 2018 Al Jazeera match fixing documentary

The four betting and cricketing specialists came to a conclusion after their research that the passages of play highlighted in the documentary were entirely predictable. Hence, it could not be entirely proved that the instances in India vs England or the India vs Australia fixtures were fixed. Moreover, the five participants who appeared in the documentary were also interviewed by the ICC Integrity Unit. However, no charges could be laid because of insufficient evidence.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity mentioned in the cricketing body's official release that the participants who were filmed in the video do appear to have behaved in a questionable manner. However, ICC cited lack of any other credible evidence as a result of which they will be unable to lay any charges. He also revealed that if new substantial evidence comes up, he is likely to re-examine the case to assess any corrupt activity in the sport.

Match fixing in cricket

Back in 2000, cricket fans in India and around the world were left stunned after news of a match-fixing scandal emerged involving former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin and late South Africa skipper Hansie Cronje being caught for fixing matches. Cronje back then had told investigators about Azharuddin introducing him to the bookies. Both cricketers were banned for life following the fiasco.

Apart from the above-mentioned incident, the other biggest cricket controversy that shook the world was the no-ball scandal in 2010 involving three Pakistan players. Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir were found guilty of bowling deliberate no-balls during a Test match in England on instructions of Salman Butt in return for money. While Amir returned to play for Pakistan, Asif and Butt's careers were irreparable.

Match fixing in cricket once again came to light during 2013's edition of the Indian Premier League. Kerala pacer, S Sreesanth was banned for life by the Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) for his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal along with his then Rajasthan Royals teammates Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila. However, Sreesanth's ban was later reduced to seven years, and it came to an end on September 13, 2020.

Cameron Bancroft ball tampering incident

Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft’s latest comment regarding the 2018 ball-tampering incident has forced the buried skeletons to rise from their grave after two long years. According to reports, Cricket Australia’s integrity team has reached out to the right-handed batsman seeking more information on the issue. As per reports, Cricket Australia is willing to re-investigate the issue if provided with more evidence. Bancroft, in his latest interview with The Guardian, had suggested that Australian bowlers knew about the ploy beforehand.

Cricket Australia has contacted Cameron Bancroft in the wake of his recent comments about the Cape Town ball-tampering controversy https://t.co/LRHCfsG0vK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 17, 2021

