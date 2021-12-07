ICC Announce Nominees For Men’s Player Of Month For November; Who Makes It To The List?

The ICC Player of the Month nominees for both men’s and women’s cricket for the month of November have been announced. Pakistan’s Abid Ali, New Zealand’s Tim Southee and Australia’s David Warner are the three players nominated for men’s cricket.

Abid is currently taking part in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh and scored 133 & 91 and respectively. Time Southee, on the other hand, played the T20I series against India as well as the two-match Test series. The right-arm fast bowler also captained the Black Caps when Kane Williamson missed the T20Is. Southee was also among the leading wicket-takers in the 2019-21 edition of the World Test Championship.

David Warner, in the meantime, had a tournament to remember in the T20 World Cup 2021. He was one of the primary reasons why the Aussies managed to win their maiden title in the 20-overs championship. Warner is currently gearing up to play in the upcoming Ashes, starting Wednesday, December 8. He’s a part of the playing eleven that the hosts announced a few days ago.

Bangladesh’s Nahida Akter, Pakistan’s Anam Amin & West Indies’ Hayley Matthews are women nominees

Bangladesh’s Nahida Akter, Pakistan’s Anam Amin and West Indies’ Hayley Matthews are the three players nominated for the ICC POTM Award for women’s cricket. Matthews has been an integral part of the Caribbean setup for the last six years or so. She has also played for a number of franchises around the world. Among foreign leagues, she has taken part in The Hundred and the Women’s BBL.

Amin, on the other hand, was the highest wicket-taker in the ODI series against the West Indies. In the very first game of the series, she picked up a five-wicket haul and finished with nine scalps from three games. Akter, meanwhile, did an excellent job in the ODI series against Zimbabwe.

She got 11 wickets from three games at a remarkable bowling average of 4.81. In the second match of the series, she racked up a five-wicket haul. She also did well in Bangladesh’s ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 match against Pakistan, picking up the wickets of Javeria Khan and Iram Javed.

Image: Twitter/ ICC