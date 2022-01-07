Last Updated:

ICC Announces Big Changes To T20I Rules; Check Out All New Provisions For Shortest Format

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday introduced new changes to the T20I playing conditions, including an in-match penalty for slow over rates.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday introduced new changes to the T20I playing conditions, including an in-match penalty for slow over rates. The ICC stated that an in-match penalty rule has also been introduced for slow over rates. The rule will require the fielding side to bowl the first ball of the final over of the innings by the scheduled to rescheduled time and if any team fails to adhere to the new playing condition, it will be penalised by allowing the batting side to play with one fewer fielder outside the 30-yard circle. 

The ICC also said that players will be allowed to take an optional drinks break midway through the innings in bilateral T20Is from this month onwards subject to a prior agreement between teams at the start of a series. The new rules were recommended by the ICC Cricket Committee after considering a report based on the effectiveness of a similar condition that was seen in the Hundred competition last year. The new playing conditions are expected to improve the pace of the play. 

"The in-match penalties are in addition to the sanctions for slow over rate outlined in Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel," the ICC said in a press release on Friday. 

When will the change come into effect?

The new rules will first be implemented in the upcoming one-off T20I match between West Indies and Ireland, which is scheduled to be played at the Sabina Park in Jamaica on January 16. The first women's T20I to be played under the new playing conditions will take place between South Africa and West Indies in Centurion on January 18. 

Image: ICC

