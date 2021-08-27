ICC Announces Resumption Of ODI World Cup League 2; USA To Face Nepal On September 13

The Men’s ODI World Cup League 2 is all set to resume, starting with the USA taking on Nepal on September 13 in Oman. The ICC announced on Thursday that the USA will face Nepal and Oman in the six-match ODI tri-series from September 13 to 20. The series will be followed by Oman hosting PNG and Scotland between September 25 and October 2. All matches of both series will be played at Muscat in Oman.

The World Cup League 2 resumes for the first time since February 2020.

The ICC in an official announcement on their website, said,

“Oman will play host to both series, the first involving Nepal and the USA for six ODIs taking place between 13 and 20 September. The second will see Oman welcome PNG and Scotland between 25 September and 2 October. Each team will contest four matches each during each series with a maximum of eight points available as a qualification to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 restarts for League 2”.

The World Cup League 2 supported by Dream 11 was postponed in February 2020, following the Covid-19 outbreak. Oman currently leads the standings table, having grabbed 16 points in 10 matches so far. They are followed by the USA in second place with 12 points.

The top three teams of the table will qualify for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 after the 21 tri-series are completed. On the other hand, the bottom four teams will play the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023, which is a repechage event for the Qualifier. The bottom four teams will be joined by the winner of Challenge League A and B, while the top two teams of the Play-Off will look to play in India by qualifying for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023.

Fixtures list of the World Cup League 2 to be played in Oman

September 13: Nepal v USA

September 14: Oman v Nepal

September 16: Oman v USA

September 17: Nepal v USA

September 19: Oman v Nepal

September 20: Oman v USA

September 25: PNG v Scotland

September 26: Oman v PNG

September 28: Oman v Scotland

September 29: PNG v Scotland

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Source: usacricket.org/ cricnepal.com)