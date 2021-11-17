ICC Appoints Working Group To Review Cricket In Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has appointed a Working Group to review the status of the Afghanistan Cricket Board and cricket in the Taliban-ruled country. The establishment of the Working Group comes in the aftermath of the recent shift of power from the Ghani-led government to the Taliban regime that took over the country on August 15. ICC Chair Greg Barclay, announcing the establishment, said that the ICC board was committed to supporting the Afghanistan national cricket teams.

According to a release by the ICC, the newly set up group will be chaired by Imran Khwaja. Apart from Khwaja, the group will have Ross McCollum, Lawson Naidoo and Ramiz Raja in it. The group will work with the cricket board of the country and report back to the ICC Board over the coming months about the functioning in the Taliban run country’s current scenario.

'ICC will support Afghan cricket'

As per the official release, ICC Chair Greg Barclay said that the formation of the group seemed like the most effective way to help Cricket in Afghanistan. “The ICC Board is committed to continuing to support Afghanistan Cricket to develop both men’s and women’s cricket moving forward. We believe the most effective way for this to happen will be to support our members in their efforts to achieve this through its relationship with the new government,” Barclay said.

“Cricket is fortunate to be in the position to influence positive change in Afghanistan with the national men’s team a source of great pride and unity in a country with a young population that has experienced more upheaval and change than most. We should protect that status and continue to try to influence change through the ACB but will continue to closely monitor the situation and take any decisions accordingly,” he added. Afghanistan men’s national team recently appeared in the T20 World Cup and put forth an impressive performance in the group stage of the tournament.

World Test Championship to continue in league format

Meanwhile, the ICC Board also approved the continuation of the ICC World Test Championship in its current form during their latest meeting. The board discussed the running format of the tournament which sees nine-team play each other in a league format over a two-year period with a final between the top two teams at the conclusion. New Zealand beat India last year to list the maiden ICC World Test Championship.

Image: Twitter/ @ACBofficials