ICC Asks CEO Manu Sawhney To Leave Organisation With Immediate Effect; Here's Why

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday sacked its CEO, Manu Sawhney, four months after his alleged 'abrasive conduct' came under the scanner during an internal investigation. Earlier in March, ICC CEO Manu Sawhney was sent on 'leave' after he came under scrutiny for his 'abrasive behaviour' with his colleagues. The decision was taken by the ICC's Board at an emergency meeting on Thursday, chaired by Greg Barclay, the ICC chairman.

ICC's official media release states, "The International Cricket Council today announced that Chief Executive Manu Sawhney will leave the organisation with immediate effect. Geoff Allardice will continue as Acting CEO supported by the Leadership Team working closely with the ICC Board.

As per the PTI report, Manu Sawhney termed the governing body's probe against him as a 'premeditated witch-hunt'.

Manu Sawhney's Saga

The reports suggest that Manu Sawhney, who replaced Dave Richardson after the ICC World Cup in 2019 for a tenure till 2022, has not been on the best of terms with some of the cricket boards with regards to various policy decisions. It is alleged that Sawhney's 'authoritarian style of functioning' is far removed from the inclusive approach taken by Richardson and has not gone down well with the employees.

Not only this, few cricket boards seem unhappy with him for backing interim chairman Imran Khawaja during the elections last year. The second reason why some of the bigger boards are upset is his backing to the ICC's recent decision of asking boards to bid and pay a fee for hosting events during the next cycle. Reportedly, the BCCI, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and Cricket Australia are completely against the idea and have made their displeasure clear at the various board meetings.

(Image Credits: ANI)

(Story Inputs: PTI)