ICC Awards 2021: Categories, Nominees, How Winners Are Decided & Winners Announcement

Image: AP
The announcements of the players and teams shortlisted for the ICC Awards 2021 have come out. The ongoing year witnessed plenty of events, including the final of the 2019-21 World Test Championship that New Zealand won, beating India in the final. The 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup also took place in the United Arab Emirates.
This year’s awards include 13 categories. The nominees were decided by an awards panel, comprising renowned cricket journalists from the world along with ICC CEO, Geoff Allardice.
The Voting Academy will vote for their first, second and third picks for every category. The ICC will also take into account fans’ poles. The ICC will then combine the votes of the Voting Academy and the fans to determine the winner in each of the first seven categories.
ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year
Joe Root, Kyle Jamieson, Dimuth Karunaratne, R Ashwin
ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year
Tammy Beaumont, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Matthews, Fatima Sana
ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year
Jos Buttler, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Rizwan
ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year
Shakib Al Hasan, Babar Azam, Janneman Malan, Paul Stirling
ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year
Smriti Mandhana, Tammy Beaumont, Gaby Lewis, Nat Sciver
The winners for every category will be announced in the month of January. The ICC Team of the Year will be named on January 17 and 18. The individual awards for women’s cricket will be announced on January 23 while the awards for men's cricket as well as the Spirit of Cricket and Umpire of the Year award, will be announced on 24 January.