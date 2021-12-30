ICC Awards 2021: Categories, Nominees, How Winners Are Decided & Winners Announcement

The announcements of the players and teams shortlisted for the ICC Awards 2021 have come out. The ongoing year witnessed plenty of events, including the final of the 2019-21 World Test Championship that New Zealand won, beating India in the final. The 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup also took place in the United Arab Emirates.

This year’s awards include 13 categories. The nominees were decided by an awards panel, comprising renowned cricket journalists from the world along with ICC CEO, Geoff Allardice.

The Voting Academy will vote for their first, second and third picks for every category. The ICC will also take into account fans’ poles. The ICC will then combine the votes of the Voting Academy and the fans to determine the winner in each of the first seven categories.

ICC Awards 2021 categories (individual awards)

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award

ICC Umpire of the Year

ICC Awards 2021 categories announced so far (nominations)

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year

Joe Root, Kyle Jamieson, Dimuth Karunaratne, R Ashwin

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

Tammy Beaumont, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Matthews, Fatima Sana

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

Jos Buttler, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Rizwan

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

Shakib Al Hasan, Babar Azam, Janneman Malan, Paul Stirling

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

Smriti Mandhana, Tammy Beaumont, Gaby Lewis, Nat Sciver

ICC Awards 2021 results

The winners for every category will be announced in the month of January. The ICC Team of the Year will be named on January 17 and 18. The individual awards for women’s cricket will be announced on January 23 while the awards for men's cricket as well as the Spirit of Cricket and Umpire of the Year award, will be announced on 24 January.

Image: AP