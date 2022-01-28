ICC Bans Brendan Taylor For 3.5 Years From All Formats Of Cricket; Read Statement Here

On Monday, ex-Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor had opened up about being blackmailed into spot-fixing by an Indian businessman. He had also revealed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will be releasing an official statement announcing a ban on his cricketing career. Now, on Friday, the ICC has released a statement in which they have said that Taylor will be banned from all forms of cricket for three and a half years.

"Brendan Taylor has been handed a three-and-a-half-year ban from all forms of cricket after he accepted four charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and one separate charge of breaching the Anti-Doping Code. He accepted the sanctions after admitting to various breaches of the Anti-Corruption Code while a separate charge of breaching the Anti-Doping Code was levelled against him for a positive test result for the stimulant Benzoylecognine, a cocaine metabolite, in September last year."

The four charges that Taylor pled guilty to

The statement then said: "The first of Taylor's anti-corruption breaches was for failing to disclose '(without unnecessary delay) the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that (a) the participant knew or should have known was given to them to procure a breach of the Code or (b) that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute'. Taylor was also guilty of not disclosing '(without unnecessary delay), a receipt of gifts/hospitality with a value of US$750 or more regardless of the circumstances in which they were given'."

The statement further read: "The third charge was not disclosing '(without unnecessary delay), full details of the approach received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code' including in relation to a then-upcoming series against Sri Lanka and/or Bangladesh. In the fourth and final charge, Taylor breached the Code by obstructing or delaying an Anti-Corruption Unit investigation, including 'concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code'."

ICC General Manager of Integrity Unit says 'Brendan knew what his obligations were'

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager of the Integrity Unit said given that Taylor has played attended so many anti-corruption seminars he knew what his obligation was. "Brendan is a former international captain who represented Zimbabwe for 17 years. Over such a long career, he participated in numerous anti-corruption and anti-doping education sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the ICC Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping Codes. It is disappointing that a player of his experience chose not to fulfil those obligations, however, he has accepted all charges, which has been reflected in the sanction," said Marshall.

Brendan Taylor's statement

The ex-Zimbabwe captain has opened up about being blackmailed into spot-fixing by an Indian businessman. He took to social media and explained that he travelled to India and wait 'baited' into doing cocaine with the said businessman and his colleagues. Those people recorded him and then blackmailed him, asking him to commit spot-fixing. He claims that he then travelled back to Zimbabwe and did not report the incident to ICC for four months but 'did not get involved in any form of spot-fixing'. However, he eventually reported it to the ICC.

Brendan Taylor's career so far

Taylor has played a total of 284 international matches for Zimbabwe between 2004 and 2021. In those matches, he has managed to score 9,938 runs at an average of 34.15 and a strike rate of 72.81. He has also scored 17 centuries and 57 half-centuries in international matches.

Image: AP