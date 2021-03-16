ICC Bans Two UAE Players To Add To List Of Match Fixing Incidents That Have Hit Cricket

Over the years the game of cricket has spread its wings globally due to which associate nations are getting chance to develop the game in their own country. It is not surprising to see that the growth and popularity of the sport has come at a cost. Illegal activities and corruption have become a part of the sport with players being exposed to illegal betting, match-fixing, spot-fixing and ball-tampering.

Instances when match-fixing got players banned

Back in 2000, cricket fans in India and around the world were left stunned after news of a match-fixing scandal emerged involving former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin and late South Africa skipper Hansie Cronje being caught for fixing matches. Cronje back then had told investigators about Azharuddin introducing him to the bookies. Both cricketers were banned for life following the fiasco.

Apart from the above-mentioned incident, the other biggest cricket controversy that shook the world was the no-ball scandal in 2010 involving three Pakistan players. Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir were found guilty of bowling deliberate no-balls during a Test match in England on instructions of Salman Butt in return for money. While Amir returned to play for Pakistan, Asif and Butt's career's were irreparable.

These are just a couple of cases that were brought to attention, however, the issue of match-fixing is deeply rooted and now players from associate nations are also falling into the trap. On Tuesday ICC announced that two UAE national cricket team players were banned from cricket on corruption charges. The Live cricket in UAE resumed in January when the host played four-match ODI series versus the Ireland team.

ICC bans UAE national cricket team players Shaiman Anwar and Mohammad Naveed

According to a statement from the ICC, UAE national cricket team players, Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar Butt have been found guilty of breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code following which they will be banned from all cricket activities for eight years. The players have been charged under:

Article 2.1.1 – for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match or matches at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Naveed was also found guilty of breaching the following two counts of the Emirates Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code for Participants of the T10 League 2019:

Article 2.1.1 – for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match or matches at the T10 League 2019.

Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code at the T10 League 2019.

Back in October 2019, both cricketers were provisionally suspended for breaching the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption code. The ICC back then said the two players were found guilty by a tribunal of “being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match or matches in T20 World Cup qualifying."

