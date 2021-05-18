ICC Begins One-month Countdown For World Test Championship Final, Leaves Fans Excited

India and New Zealand will be competing in the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship final at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton between June 18-22.

The top two Test sides will battle it out in a one-off Test match for the biggest prize in red-ball cricket.

Meanwhile, the governing body of world cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has begun a one-month countdown for the showpiece event in Test cricket.

'The countdown is on': ICC

Exactly a month before the highly-anticipated ICC WTC Final, ICC took to its official Twitter handle and wrote that the countdown is on and 'We're exactly one month out from the start of the #WTC21 Final!'

Both teams in dire need of an ICC title

Both teams will be looking to gain dominance in the longest format of the game by winning the biggest prize in Test cricket. While India will be eager to avenge their heart-breaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss, the Black Caps on the other hand will be hoping to make amends by winning a major silverware for the first time in 21 years. The Kiwis had made it to the deciders of the previous two editions of the World Cup (2015 & 2019) but could not succeed in going all the way. In fact, they had agonizingly fallen short in the 2019 edition where both England and New Zealand were tied at the identical score of 241 after regulation time as the English team eventually went on to left their maiden World Cup trophy due to an infamous boundary count rule.

India on the other hand have failed to win an ICC event after the 2013 edition of the Champions Trophy. In fact, they have made it to the semi-finals thrice (World Cup 2015, World T20 2016 & World Cup 2019) and have also made two final appearances (ICC World T20 2014 & ICC Champions Trophy 2017) but could not succeed in going all the way as the Men In Blue ran out of fire & brimstone during crunch games.