ICC Calls On Locals To Be Volunteers At Next Cricket World Cup In New Zealand

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced that it will allow New Zealanders to apply for volunteer work at the next Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2022. The ICC said it has started accepting applications for the CWC22 volunteer programme. The 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup will be held across six cities in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3 next year.

How to apply for the programme?

As per ICC, only locals residing in any of the above-mentioned six cities are eligible to apply for the volunteer programme. The volunteer crew will be needed in a range of roles, each requiring different skills and experience. The ICC, in a press release on Monday, said the tournament will require up to 750 volunteers and candidates must be 17 years or older at the time of submitting their application.

Interested candidates can visit the ICC page to apply for the positions. ICC said the candidates will be interviewed for vacant positions in July this year. The “showpiece tournament” will be held for 31 days with 31 matches across six different cities, including Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin. The tournament is going to be one of the biggest women's sporting event held in New Zealand.

New Zealand great Suzie Bates, while launching the volunteer programme for the ICC, said the “whole fan experience of a global event such as this one relies just as much on the manaakitanga (hospitality) and kind hearts of volunteers as it does on the performances seen out on the pitch”. Bates also welcomed the first group of eager volunteers, who have already applied for the positions, saying meeting them was “humbling”.

(Image Credit: AP)