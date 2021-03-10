ICC CEO Manu Sawhney Likely To Be Fired After 'Misconduct', Sent On Leave At Present

International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Chief Executive Manu Sawhney has come under the scanner for his misconduct in the last 12 months. According to a private investigation by PriceWaterHouseCoopers, the ICC CEO misconduct over the past year has been described as 'unsavoury' and against the federation’s way of leading its operations, which is why he has been asked to go on leave. It is likely that the ICC might even go on to sack him as per several reports.

ICC CEO Manu Sawhney sent on leave for 'misconduct'

Sawhney has been subjected to some fierce criticism recently for asking cricket boards to bid for hosting rights of world events, a proposal that was not accepted at all by the likes of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Cricket Australia (CA) and England Cricket Board (ECB). According to an InsideSport report, an ICC official confirmed the ICC CEO misconduct news saying that Sawhney has been asked to go on leave as there have been allegations that his behaviour hasn’t been that great over the last 12 months and is in not in line with the way the governing body functions. The official further said that the ICC staff has also testified about the same and it is a situation that has made the organization ask Sawhney to go on a leave.

Notably, Manu Sawhney, who is a media professional, had taken charge as ICC Chief Executive after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 replacing Dave Richardson. The 56-year old was with ESPN Star Sports for 17 years and was responsible for scaling the business and doubling its annual revenues. Sawhney also led the global broadcast partnership deal with the ICC that ran from 2007-2015.

ICC T20 World Cup may need to be rescheduled amid rising India coronavirus cases

The ICC has warned that the T20 World Cup in India may not go ahead as planned due to rising COVID-19 cases in India. The ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said that the current situation makes it difficult for even two teams to compete in a bilateral series, let alone 16 teams. "Getting 16 teams from different countries with their quarantine protocols, with their risk factors….getting them into the country, then making sure the tournament happens and making sure that the players can then get back to their respective countries is a difficult task," highlighted Sawhney.

Moreover, with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being postponed last week due to seven members testing positive for COVID-19, ICC will now shift focus to how Sourav Ganguly led BCCI conducts IPL 2021 before they can take a call for the T20 World Cup. Sawney further stated, "How India will host the Indian Premier League will be a key factor in deciding and planning the T20 World Cup in India." However, hosting the ICC T20 World Cup will be far more difficult as twice as many teams are going to compete in this competition as compared to the IPL.

SOURCE: ICC-CRICKET.COM