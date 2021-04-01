ICC CEO Manu Sawhney Set To Take Governing Body To Court; More Details Revealed

It may be the end of what has been a short road for Manu Sawhney, the incumbent CEO of the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the organization's board meets to decide his future on Thursday, April 1. Sawhney took on the role of the CEO less than two years ago, after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, taking over from South Africa's Dave Richardson. Sawhney's time at the ICC came under close scrutiny after a 'cultural investigation' conducted by UK-based PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC) revealed that the ex-ESPN-Star Sports Managing Director, was hugely unpopular within the organization due to his conduct in the past year.

ICC vs Manu Sawhney case gets murkier

If reports are to be believed, Manu Sawhney, the current CEO of the ICC is set to take legal action against the organization for their handling of the PWC inquiry and its subsequent report. On indefinite leave, since the report's contents were made public last month, Sawhney chose to skip his cross-examination, which scheduled for last week, bringing the inquiry to a close and giving way to the board to do as they see fit. Brought on due to members' growing unease regarding some of Sawhney's behaviour during his tenure, the PWC inquiry was conducted at the ICC headquarters in Dubai earlier this year.

The report revealed a pattern of "unsavoury" behaviour that was "grossly non-aligned" with the ICC's tenents. This included testimonies from staff members who, talking under terms of absolute secrecy, are said to have described Sawhney's behaviour as "abrasive" and "rude" while some also alluded to possible favouritism within the ICC under him. Moreover, Sawhney's decision to ask boards to bid for the rights to host ICC tournaments, made him hugely unpopular with many member organizations, including the BCCI and its head, Sourav Ganguly.

Talking to InsideSport on the condition of anonymity, an ICC Board member reportedly said that Sawhney would be hard-pressed to find any supporters during the organization's board meeting this week. "The findings of the report are quite an eye-opener for all of us. This is not the way to run a reputed and global sports body like the ICC. He is unlikely to get any backer when the board meets, no one will tolerate such conduct," the source revealed.

Potential candidates for Manu Sawhney's post

With the official conclusion of the inquiry and the final report being sent to all board members, the ICC has reportedly kickstarted proceedings to find a replacement for Sawhney at the ICC headquarters in Dubai. The prime contenders for the post will be - the England & Wales Cricket Board's CEO Tom Harrison, and director of events Steve Elworthy and Cricket West Indies CEO Jonathan Graves. It is possible that the next candidate could have the backing of the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

Image Credits: ICC website