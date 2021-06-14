ICC Clarifies What Happens If WTC Final 2021 Ends In A Draw; Reveals STUNNING Prize Money

With four days to go for the historic ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the prize money which the top 4 teams will take home. ICC on Monday in an official release announced the WTC Final winning prize. The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

ICC announces WTC Final Winning prize

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice in an official release announced that the winners of the much-awaited ICC WTC Final between India Vs New Zealand will take home a purse of $1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace. The losing team will get $800,000 for finishing second in the nine-team competition, which was played over a near two-year cycle, adding context to Test cricket and to crown the first official world champions in the longest format of the game. The prize money for the team finishing third in the ICC WTC Standings Powered by MRF Tyres is $450,000. The team fourth on the table will be awarded $350,000, the one that finishes fifth gets $200,000 while the remaining four teams will get $100,000 each.

While India and New Zealand are the top two teams of ICC Team rankings, Australia, England and Pakistan are at third, fourth, and fifth spot respectively.

ICC Test Championship Mace

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice also announced a change in rule in awarding the Test Mace. Previously, The Test Mace was given to teams topping the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings but now it will be given to the WTC winners. In case the final ends in a draw or a tie, the finalists will split the prize money for the first and second places and share possession of the Mace during the time they remain champions. The Mace, designed by English luxury brand Thomas Lyte, is based around the global nature of Test cricket and the competing nations.

India's squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha.

(Image Credits: @ICC/Twitter/AP)