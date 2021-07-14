ICC Confirms Schedule For Next Cycle Of WTC, Will Commence With India-England Series

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed the schedule for the next edition of the World Test Championship, which will commence with the India-England series in August. The five-match Test series between India and England, starting August 4, will mark the start of the 2021-23 cycle of the World Test Championship. Each team is slated to play three home and three away series during the two-year-long tournament. ICC has also confirmed the new points table for the 2021-23 edition of WTC. Instead of distributing points based on each series, the same number of points will be awarded after each match, which is 12 for a win, four for a draw, and six for a tie.

ICC's Acting Chief Executive Geoff Allardice has said that the changes to the points system have been made to avoid a "disruption" like the last edition. The ICC had to change the system mid-tournament following the outbreak of COVID-19 disease, which forced almost every Test-playing side to cancel or reschedule their bilateral series. Nine teams will take part in the upcoming cycle of the World Test Championship, where they will play six series each with the cut-off date being March 31, 2023.

"It was obviously pretty special to win the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in Southampton last month and it’s exciting to now look ahead to the second edition. The WTC has certainly added more context and brought new meaning to Test cricket and it was awesome to see the interest that was generated around the Final against India. We know trying to defend the title will be a huge challenge, but our focus will be on making sure we prepare as well as we can for the tours ahead and trying to maintain our level of performance," Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"It was great to have played the final of the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand in what was a memorable contest. Not just the final, we saw the determination of players throughout the first edition of the championship. The following of cricket lovers too was great to see, and I am sure they will all be waiting eagerly for the second edition. We will regroup with new energy for the next cycle starting with our series against England, hoping to give our fans a lot to cheer about," India skipper Virat Kohli said.

WTC 2021

The first edition of the World Test Championship was won by the Kane Williamson-led Kiwi side after they beat India in the final last month. New Zealand defeated the Indian side, which was on top of the ICC Test rankings for the past 5-6 years. The one-off Test was seen as a hard-fought encounter with both sides not giving an edge for long. New Zealand came on top towards the back end of the fifth day as it managed to chase down a low target set by the famed Indian batting line-up, who faltered in front of a formidable Kiwi pace attack in their second innings.

(Image Credit: ICC/Twitter)

